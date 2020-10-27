Global Automated Hospital Beds Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of 1.94 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in medical devices.
Global Automated Hospital Beds Market By Type (Semi-Automatic, Fully Automatic), Technology (Basic, Smart), Application (Critical Care, Acute Care, Long Term Care), Usage (General Purpose, Intensive Care, Delivery/Birthing, Bariatric, Pediatric, Pressure Relief, Psychiatric Care, Others), By Power (Electrical, Manual, Semi-Electric), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand irrespective of country or region. Automated hospital beds are used for patients with reduced mobility to ensure the comfort and secure them from external damage.
According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 56.9 million people died in 2016, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.
Market Drivers
- Technological advancement in medical devices will help in the growth of the market.
- Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases will drive the growth of market
- Increasing number of geriatric population
Market Restraints
- High cost of automated hospital beds
- Declining number of beds in public hospitals
Segmentation: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market
By Type
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully Automatic
- General beds
- Pediatric beds
- Pressure relief beds
- Bariatric beds
- Birthing beds
By Technology
- Basic
- Smart
By Application
- Critical Care
- Acute Care
- Long Term Care
By Usage
- General Purpose
- Intensive Care
- Delivery/Birthing
- Bariatric
- Pediatric
- Pressure Relief
- Psychiatric Care
- Others
By End users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
By Power
- Electric beds
- Manual beds
- Semi-electric beds
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- On 18thApril, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China.
- On 11thMarch, 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition of Voalte will accelerate Hill-Rom’s leadership in care communications and advance the company’s digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities.
Competitive Analysis:
Global automated hospital beds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated hospital beds market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America,Middle East & Africa.
