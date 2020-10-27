Mobility aids and transportation equipment help the people with limited to no mobility. These mobility and transportation devices are mostly utilized by the elderly people or the amputee patients who are dependent on their caregivers. Multiple products are available in the market that help to enhance independent mobility of disabled people and allow them to move according to his own will.

Major vendors covered in this report:

– Mobility+Designed, Inc.

– Compass Health Brands (Carex)

– Pride Mobility Products Corp.

– Invacare Corporation

– Mobility Transportation Systems

– Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

– Performance Health

– Rollz International

– Ottobock

– GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

The Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising geriatric population, rising number of road accidents, rising number of people with disabilities. Also rise in awareness of different types of innovative equipment and government initiatives are further driving the market.

The “Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobility aids and transportation equipment market with detailed market segmentation by devices, equipment, end user, and geography. The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobility aids and transportation equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented on the devices, equipment, end user. Based on devices, the market is segmented into Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Canes, Crutche, Walkers, Rollators. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into Patient Lifts, Stair Lifts, Medical Beds. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Others.

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market. The report on the Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

