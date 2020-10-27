A virtual event software refers to a web-based event that contains individuals interacting in a virtual space through desktop computers, smartphones, laptops, and tablets. A virtual event software consists of breakout sessions, virtual collaboration, video and web conferencing, and social networking. A virtual event software is applicable across various sectors, including corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and banking, financial services, and insurance.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. 8×8 Inc.

2. Adobe Inc.

3. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

4. Avaya Inc.

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. Microsoft Corporation

8. Mitel Networks Corp

9. ubivent GmbH

10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

A rise in the number of corporate events is one of the major factors driving the growth of the virtual event software market. However, emerging threat from open-source virtual events solutions is one of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the virtual event software market. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of virtual events in education is anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual event software market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global virtual event software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-user. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprise. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as educational institutes, event management companies, government, corporate, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting virtual event software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the virtual event software market in these regions.

Key question and answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Virtual Event Software Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Virtual Event Software Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key North vendors in the Virtual Event Software Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Virtual Event Software Market?

