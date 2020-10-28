TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Sauerkraut Market

The sauerkraut market may gain a marked traction across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on account of growing use of sauerkraut across numerous restaurants and fast-food chains. Sauerkraut is finely chopped cabbage made by a process known as lacto-fermentation. In this process, the sauerkraut is fermented using lactic acid bacteria. It has a sour taste and traces its origins to Germany. Sauerkraut is available on eCommerce platforms, departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and others. They are made available in pouches, cans, or jars.

This upcoming report on the sauerkraut market provides a 360-degree analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and ongoing trends. The report also offers thorough research on how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the sauerkraut market. The segmental study enables an individual to deeply understand the different aspects of the sauerkraut market systematically.

Sauerkraut Market: Competitive Scenario

The sauerkraut market can be classified as fragmented in terms of the competitive landscape. The market consists of several players engaged in neck-to-neck competition with each other. The players in the sauerkraut market introduce innovations in their products and make them more attractive to the consumer through introducing new sauerkraut formulations, novel flavors, and attractive packaging options.

Manufacturers in the sauerkraut market are especially focusing on attractive packaging options that are in tandem with Generation Z and millennials. They comprise a large chunk of the sauerkraut consumer base in many parts of the world. The manufacturers are also focusing on developing eco-friendly packaging options as the need for environment conservation gains traction across the globe.

Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures serve as a foundation of growth for the sauerkraut market, and aid the players to cement their position. Some key participants in the sauerkraut market are The Brinery, GLK Foods, LLC, Hengstenberg GmbH & Co. Kg, Bubbies of San Francisco, Inc., and Carl Kühne KG GmbH & Co.

Sauerkraut Market: Emerging Trends

The sauerkraut market may gain prominently during the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak due to the outcomes of various studies stating the potential of sauerkraut in combating COVID-19. A recent study published in the journal ‘Clinical and Translational Allergy’ found that the countries like Germany having sauerkraut in their diet had comparatively lower deaths from the disease. Sauerkraut, when consumed in large proportions, may reduce ACE2 levels in the body, thus making the entry of the novel coronavirus in the body difficult. Therefore, such studies may bring expansive growth opportunities for the sauerkraut market.

German cuisine has been gaining great traction worldwide. The opening of numerous German-themed cafes and restaurants across the world may turn the tables of growth for the sauerkraut market during the forecast period. In addition, the preference for sauerkraut in other types of cuisines is also on the rise, thus assuring good growth for the sauerkraut market.

Sauerkraut is also effective for weight loss as it is low in carbohydrates and high in fiber. Hence, this aspect may invite great growth across the sauerkraut market as many people are turning toward weight loss regimens during the lockdown period.

Sauerkraut Market: Geographical Scenario

The sauerkraut market can be geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Europe. North America and Europe are pegged to contribute significantly to the growth of the sauerkraut market. The growing awareness about fitness among the populace and the ubiquitous promotion of sauerkraut may help in adding extra stars of growth.

Asia Pacific may also see rapid growth across 2020-2030 on the account of the escalating demand for packaged food and health-conscious products.

