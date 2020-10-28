Aircraft Mounts Market Share: Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2030

Aircraft mounts are used to attach the engine to the airframe and helps in distributing the weight of the engine.

Aircraft mounts are made from tubular steel chrome-molybdenum and are joined together to form the mounting structure. Aircraft mounts are lightweight, possess high toughness, and help to preserve high strength even at temperatures of up to 500 °C.

Aircraft mounts are mainly used in general aviation aircraft, commercial aircraft, and military aircraft (fighter jets, defence helicopters).

Emphasis on enhancing safety & comfort, rising manufacturing of commercial aircraft and military aircraft, and repair & maintenance of the same is likely to boost the growth of the aircraft mounts market during the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Use in Engine Mounts

Engine mounts is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the aircraft mounts market during the forecast period. Engine mounts are also known as shock mounts, flexible, and elastic mounts.

Demand for engine mounts is expected to rise during the forecast period, due to the increasing efforts of manufacturers to shield engineering equipment in aircraft and enhance operational capabilities. Engine mounts protect the engine from abnormal shocks or loads and minimize the movement of the engine. Rising demand for airplane safety and comfort is expected to fuel the demand for engine mounts during the forecast period.

Growing manufacturing of commercial and military (defense) aircraft and increase in air traffic across major economies is expected to support the demand for aircraft mounts during the estimated time. Aircraft mounts also provide durability, strength, and reduce the noise of aircraft components as well as provide damage tolerance to aircraft engine.

Engine mounts loses their stability over a period of time owing to high vibrations in the compartments, thus leading to need for on time maintenance, services, and replacement of the mounts.

Another restraint of aircraft mounts is high raw material cost.

North America to Lead the Aircraft Mounts Market

In terms of region, the global aircraft mounts market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global aircraft mounts market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of aircraft mounts operate in the region.

The United States and Canada are considered the largest operators, manufacturers, and exporters of aircraft mounts globally. North America has one of the most profitable aviation industries. Rising commercial air traffic and a growing defense sector in the region are expected to drive the demand for aircraft mounts.

