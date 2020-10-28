Polyester Film Capacitor Market Trends, Competitive Landscape and Segmentation by 2030

Polyester film capacitor is an electric device with an insulating plastic polyester film that acts as the dielectric medium which stores electric energy in an electric field. It is a passive two terminal electronic component.

is an electric device with an insulating plastic polyester film that acts as the dielectric medium which stores electric energy in an electric field. It is a passive two terminal electronic component. Polyester film capacitors have various properties such as low equivalent series resistance, voltage tolerance, extended reliability & lifetime, self-healing property after breakdown, and high current handling and capacitance stability over frequency & temperature.

Polyester film capacitor is also known as Mylar and PET capacitor.

Rise in Demand in Automotive Applications

Polyester film capacitors are largely used in automotive applications. In electric vehicles, polyester film capacitors are used in many applications including inverters, AC/DC converters, motor inverters, vehicle chargers, and other applications.

The world is moving toward electric and hybrid vehicles, which boosts the polyester film capacitor market due to extensive use of polyester capacitors in various parts (blind–spot detection, adaptive cruise control, safety system, emergency brake assist, alarm system, airbag occupant detection, integrated starter generators, and headlamps). Thus, rising demand for polyester film capacitors in electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to drive its demand during the forecast period.

The rising demand for different consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, electric vehicles, and IOT devices, and demand in many other end-use industries is likely to boost the demand for polyester film capacitors.

Some of the physical properties of polyester film capacitors – very low capacitance, high efficiency, tight capacitance tolerance, and long service life, increase its demand in various AC & DC microelectronics circuits. This is also projected to boost the polyester film capacitor market during the forecast period.

However, some strict government and environmental rules & regulations and low pricing margin are factors likely to restrain the market growth.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Polyester Film Capacitor Market

In terms of region, the global polyester film capacitor market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global polyester film capacitor market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of polyester film capacitors operate in the region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the largest consumer of polyester film capacitors owing to a growing industrial base in developing nations such as China and India in the region.

