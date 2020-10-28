Plastic Packaging Market Worth US$ 500 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Plastic Packaging market is expected to reach US$ 500 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Plastic Packaging Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Plastic Packaging Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Plastic Packaging.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Plastic Packaging market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Plastic Packaging market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Packaging market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Plastic Packaging market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

BASF SE, Amcor Ltd, Crown Holdings Inc., Bemis Company Inc., Saint-Gobain, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Ampac Holdings LLC, Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, Wipak Group, and other.

Market Segmentation

Plastic Packaging Market By Type

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Plastic Packaging Market By Application

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

Plastic Packaging Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Plastic Packaging

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Plastic Packaging Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Rigid Packaging

1.2.2.2.2. Flexible Packaging

1.2.3. Plastic Packaging Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Food & Beverages

1.2.3.2. Industrial

1.2.3.3. Healthcare

1.2.3.4. Personal Care

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Plastic Packaging Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Plastic Packaging MARKET By Type

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Type

4.2. Rigid Packaging

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Flexible Packaging

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Plastic Packaging MARKET By Application

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application

5.2. Food & Beverages

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Industrial

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Personal Care

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Plastic Packaging MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Plastic Packaging MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Plastic Packaging MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Plastic Packaging MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Plastic Packaging MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Plastic Packaging Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Plastic Packaging Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. BASF SE

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Amcor Ltd

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Crown Holdings Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Bemis Company Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Saint-Gobain

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Huhtamaki Oyj

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Sealed Air Corporation

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Mondi Group

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Sonoco Products Company

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Ampac Holdings LLC

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

