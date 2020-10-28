According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market is expected to reach US$ 58.4 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Airbus (Netherlands), Amazon (United States), Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, JD.Com (China), and Others.

Market Segmentation

Market By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others

Market By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Market By Range

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km)

Market By Vehicle Type

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Bots

Self-driving trucks & bus

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

