According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market is expected to reach US$ 58.4 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery.
Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2105
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market
Market Participants
Airbus (Netherlands), Amazon (United States), Drone Delivery Canada, Flytrex, JD.Com (China), and Others.
Market Segmentation
Market By Application
Logistics
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Retail
Others
Market By Solution
Hardware
Software
Service
Market By Range
Short Range (< 20 km)
Long Range (> 20 km)
Market By Vehicle Type
Aerial Delivery Drones
Ground Delivery Bots
Self-driving trucks & bus
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Autonomous Last Mile Delivery
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Application
1.2.2.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.2.3. Logistics
1.2.2.4. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
1.2.2.5. Food & Beverages
1.2.2.6. Retail
1.2.2.7. Others
1.2.3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Solution
1.2.3.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Solution (2020-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Hardware
1.2.3.1.2. Software
1.2.3.1.3. Service
1.2.4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Range
1.2.4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Range (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Short Range (< 20 km)
1.2.4.3. Long Range (> 20 km)
1.2.5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. Aerial Delivery Drones
1.2.5.3. Ground Delivery Bots
1.2.5.4. Self-driving trucks & bus
1.2.6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Application
4.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Application
4.2. Logistics
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Food & Beverages
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Retail
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Solution
5.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Solution
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Software
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Service
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Range
6.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Range
6.2. Short Range (< 20 km)
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Long Range (> 20 km)
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET By Vehicle Type
7.1. Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Revenue By Vehicle Type
7.2. Aerial Delivery Drones
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Ground Delivery Bots
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Self-driving trucks & bus
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Autonomous Last Mile Delivery MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Solution, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Range, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Airbus (Netherlands)
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Amazon (United States)
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Drone Delivery Canada
3.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Flytrex
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. JD.Com (China)
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. Others
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2105
Related links
Contact Us:
Sheetal k
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135