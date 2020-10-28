According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Rolling Stock market is expected to reach US$ 79.9 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Rolling Stock Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Rolling Stock Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Rolling Stock.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Rolling Stock market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Rolling Stock market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Rolling Stock market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Rolling Stock market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier Transportation, Trinity Rail Group, LLC, Alstom Transport, GE Transportation, Siemens Mobility, Hitachi Rail Systems, Stadler Rail AG, The Greenbrier Co., and Hyundai Rotem.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Locomotive

Rapid Transit Vehicle

Wagon

Market By Type

Diesel

Electric

Market By Train Type

Rail Freight

Passenger Rail

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Rolling Stock

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Rolling Stock Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.3. Locomotive

1.2.2.4. Rapid Transit Vehicle

1.2.2.5. Wagon

1.2.3. Rolling Stock Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Diesel

1.2.3.2.2. Electric

1.2.4. Rolling Stock Market By Train Type

1.2.4.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Train Type(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share By Train Type in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Rail Freight

1.2.4.2.2. Passenger Rail

1.2.5. Rolling Stock Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Rolling Stock ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Rolling Stock Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Rolling Stock MARKET By Product

4.1. Global Rolling Stock Revenue By Product

4.2. Locomotive

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Rapid Transit Vehicle

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Wagon

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Rolling Stock MARKET By Type

5.1. Global Rolling Stock Revenue By Type

5.2. Diesel

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Electric

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Rolling Stock MARKET By Train Type

6.1. Global Rolling Stock Revenue By Train Type

6.2. Rail Freight

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Passenger Rail

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Rolling Stock MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Rolling Stock Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Rolling Stock Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Train Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. CRRC Corporation Limited

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Bombardier Transportation

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Trinity Rail Group, LLC

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Alstom Transport

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. GE Transportation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Siemens Mobility

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Hitachi Rail Systems

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Stadler Rail AG

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. The Greenbrier Co.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

