Farm Equipment Market Size to Cross US$ 135 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Farm Equipment market is expected to reach US$ 135 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Farm Equipment Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Farm Equipment Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Farm Equipment.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Farm Equipment market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Farm Equipment market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Farm Equipment market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Farm Equipment market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Escorts Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., CNH Industrial N.V., AGCO Corporation, SDF S.p.A., China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd., Kubota Corporation., JCB, Others.

Market Segmentation

Farm Equipment Market By Type

Tractors

Planting Equipment

Irrigation Equipment

Tillage Equipment

Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment

Harvesting Equipment

Farm Equipment Market By Application

Sowing & Planting

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-harvest & Agro Processing

Weed Cultivation

Plant Protection

Farm Equipment Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Farm Equipment

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Farm Equipment Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Farm Equipment Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Tractors

1.2.2.2.2. Planting Equipment

1.2.2.2.3. Irrigation Equipment

1.2.2.2.4. Tillage Equipment

1.2.2.2.5. Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment

1.2.2.2.6. Harvesting Equipment

1.2.3. Farm Equipment Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Sowing & Planting

1.2.3.2. Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

1.2.3.3. Harvesting & Threshing

1.2.3.4. Post-harvest & Agro Processing

1.2.3.5. Weed Cultivation

1.2.3.6. Plant Protection

1.2.4. Farm Equipment Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4. Farm Equipment MARKET By Type

4.2. Tractors

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Planting Equipment

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Irrigation Equipment

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Tillage Equipment

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Fertilizing and Plant Protection Equipment

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Harvesting Equipment

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Farm Equipment MARKET By Application

5.2. Sowing & Planting

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Harvesting & Threshing

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Post-harvest & Agro Processing

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Weed Cultivation

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7. Plant Protection

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Farm Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Farm Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Farm Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Farm Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Farm Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Farm Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Farm Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Farm Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Farm Equipment MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Farm Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Farm Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Escorts Limited

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. CNH Industrial N.V

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. AGCO Corporation

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. SDF S.p.A.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. China National Machinery Industry Corporation Ltd.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Kubota Corporation.

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. JCB

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Others

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

