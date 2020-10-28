According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Drivetrain Technology market is expected to reach US$ 421.7 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Drivetrain Technology.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Drivetrain Technology market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Drivetrain Technology market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Drivetrain Technology market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Drivetrain Technology market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Dana Holding Corporation, GKN PLC, JTEKT Corporation, Schaeffler Group, Showa Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Magna International Inc.

Market Segmentation

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Buses

City Buses

Intercity Buses

Coaches

Trucks

Class 1 Trucks

Class 2 Trucks

Class 3 Trucks

Class 4 Trucks

Class 5 Trucks

Class 6 Trucks

Class 7 Trucks

Class 8 Trucks

Market By Technology

Central Motor

E-axle

Permanent Magnet with Gear

Market By Drive Type

AWD (All-Wheel Drive)

FWD (Front Wheel Drive)

RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)

Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Drivetrain Technology

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Passenger Car

1.2.2.4. Buses

1.2.2.4.1. City Buses

1.2.2.4.2. Intercity Buses

1.2.2.4.3. Coaches

1.2.2.5. Trucks

1.2.2.5.1. Class 1 Trucks

1.2.2.5.2. Class 2 Trucks

1.2.2.5.3. Class 3 Trucks

1.2.2.5.4. Class 4 Trucks

1.2.2.5.5. Class 5 Trucks

1.2.2.5.6. Class 6 Trucks

1.2.2.5.7. Class 7 Trucks

1.2.2.5.8. Class 8 Trucks

1.2.3. Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Central Motor

1.2.3.2.2. E-axle

1.2.3.2.3. Permanent Magnet with Gear

1.2.4. Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market By Drive Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Drive Type(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share By Drive Type in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. AWD (All-Wheel Drive)

1.2.4.2.2. FWD (Front Wheel Drive)

1.2.4.2.3. RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)

1.2.5. Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Automotive Drivetrain Technology ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET By Vehicle Type

4.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Revenue By Vehicle Type

4.2. Passenger Car

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Buses

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.3. City Buses

4.3.4. Intercity Buses

4.3.5. Coaches

4.4. Trucks

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.3. Class 1 Trucks

4.4.4. Class 2 Trucks

4.4.5. Class 3 Trucks

4.4.6. Class 4 Trucks

4.4.7. Class 5 Trucks

4.4.8. Class 6 Trucks

4.4.9. Class 7 Trucks

4.4.10. Class 8 Trucks

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET By Technology

5.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Revenue By Technology

5.2. Central Motor

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. E-axle

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Permanent Magnet with Gear

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET By Drive Type

6.1. Global Automotive Drivetrain Technology Revenue By Drive Type

6.2. AWD (All-Wheel Drive)

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. FWD (Front Wheel Drive)

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. RWD (Rear Wheel Drive)

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Drivetrain Technology MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Drivetrain Technology Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Drive Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Borgwarner Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Dana Holding Corporation

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. GKN PLC

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. JTEKT Corporation

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Schaeffler Group

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Showa Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. ZF Friedrichshafen AG Magna International Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

