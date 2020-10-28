Global Mobile Medical Apps Market || 2020 Industry Segmentation, CAGR Status, Leading Trends and Forecast To 2026

Global mobile medical apps market is registering a healthy CAGR of 34.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the advent of smartphones which has played a key role in the healthcare industry by making medical services easier which has also replaced the use of computer systems is expected to contribute to the market growth.
Leading Players of Global Mobile Medical Apps Market are Medtronic, Apple, AirStrip, AliveCor Inc., LifeWatch Services, Inc., Nike, Philips, AT&T, Qualcomm, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Nokia, Jawbone, OMRON Group, Omron Industrial Automation Europe, OMRON Asia Pacific, BioTelemetry, Inc., athenahealth, AgaMatrix, Agamatrix Europe Limited, AgaMatrix Europe, iHealth Labs, iHealth Labs Europe among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, Medtronic had launched MyCareLink Heart, a medical app that can interact with pacemakers. The app is compatible with the pacemakers and sends the encrypted data to the app’s network. It has enables the secure communication of pacemakers with the patients with smartphones. This product launch will enable the more efficient patient engagement with their physicians which will expand the company user base.
In September 2017, MyMedicNow had launched a new medical app. This app had filled the market gap between patients and doctors. The app enables the patients to search for the particular doctor related to their medical condition. This product launch has helped the patients and doctors by expanding their reach which has enabled the increase in the user in the app.
Competitive Analysis of Global Mobile Medical Apps Market
The Mobile Medical Apps Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mobile medical apps market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America.
Market Drivers
The surging adoption of smartphones, tablets and other mobile platforms is driving the growth of the market
The cost containment in healthcare delivery is booting the market growth
The healthcare services has a robust adoption of 3G and 4G networks which drives the market growth
The surging adoption of medical health apps for the management of chronic disease is propelling the market growth
Patient centric healthcare delivery has gained a lot of attention which has driven the market growth
Market Restraints
The lack of proper standard as well as regulation is hindering the market growth
The low guidance from physicians in choosing apps is hampering the market growth
The traditional healthcare providers are refusing the use of this application which is restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Mobile Medical Apps Market
By Product
Epocrates
Medscape Mobile
iRadiology
Nursing Central
Care360 Mobile
STAT ICD-9 LITE
Netter’s Atlas of Human Anatomy
EMR Apps
By Category
Care Management Apps
Medical Monitoring Apps
Health and Wellness Apps
Women Health Apps
Medication Management Apps
Others
By Type
Non-Medical Devices Apps
Connected Medical Devices Apps
In-Built Devices Medical Apps
By Application
Blood Glucose Meters
ECG Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
Neurological and Mental Health Apps
Sleep Apnea Monitoring Apps
Fitness Apps
Medical Reference Apps
Wellness Apps
Nutrition Apps
Personal Health Record Apps
Chronic Disease Management Apps
Diagnostic Apps
Remote Monitoring Apps
Reminder and Alert Apps
Consultation and Compliance Apps
Fertility Apps
Pregnancy Apps
Other Apps
By Therapeutic Segments
Cardiovascular
Diabetes
Respiratory
Neurology
Others
By End User
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Players
On the basis of geography, report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as
North America & South America,
Europe,
Asia-Pacific,
Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. Among these, North America dominates the global mobile medical apps market.
