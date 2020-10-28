Big Data Platform Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2017-2027

The big data platform is a kind of IT solution that integrates the functionality and capabilities of different big data applications and utilities into a single solution. The shift from analog to digital technologies and massive data growth are some key aspects that will drive the big data platform market. A growing number of organizations taking advantage of big data are likely to offer new opportunities for the big data platform market. Traditional architecture and infrastructure may pose few challenges for the big data platform market.

Main companies covered in this report:

1010data, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pivotal Software, Inc., SAP SE, Sisense, Teradata Corporation, Vertica Systems

What is the dynamics of the Big Data platform market?

Analytics solutions have increased different tractions between companies due to tremendously growing data. Therefore, the adoption of big data analytics solutions by various organizations in numerous industries around the world is one of the main drivers for the growth of the big data platforms market. Furthermore, the increase in the number of mobile devices and apps is likely to favor the big data platform market. Government rules and regulations and a lack of awareness of the benefits of big data solutions and services are likely to hinder the growth of the big data platform market.

What is the scope of the Big Data platform market?

The “Market Analysis of the Global Big Data Platform Up to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Big Data Platform with a focus on analyzing global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the big data platform with a detailed segmentation of the market by offering, distributing and the end user. The global big data platform market is expected to see high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the big data platform market and offers key trends and opportunities in the technology market.

What is the market segmentation of the Big Data platform?

The big data platform market is segmented by offer, distribution and end user. Based on the offer, the market is segmented into solution and service. Based on the deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Based on the end user, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and others.

What is the regional picture of the Big Data platform market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Big Data Platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forward estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. Each region’s global big data platform market is subsequently sub-segmented by their respective countries and segments.

