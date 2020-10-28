Automotive Anti-Theft System Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Report till 2027

Automotive anti-theft system is a technology that is utilized for preventing unauthorized access of the vehicle. Anti-theft systems have advanced from the invention of key and lock to the advent of biometric technology. Anti-theft devices enhance security to vehicles and also provide a chance lower vehicle insurance rate. These systems deliver advanced protection such as stolen vehicle tracking, rechargeable batteries, ultrasonic sensors, microprocessors with digital signal processing, and closed tool chain for configuration and simulation.

Major key players covered in this report:

AB Volvo,Continental AG,Delphi Automotive,Lear Corporation,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Robert Bosch GmbH,Tesla Inc.,TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD.,Voxx International,ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What is the Dynamics of Automotive Anti-Theft System Market?

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of automotive anti-theft system market are the increased safety regulations owing to the high incidence of vehicle theft and technological advancements in the anti-theft industry. Further, emergence of bluetooth, nfc-based, and biometric technologies is likely to boost the growth and adoption of the market in the projected forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Automotive Anti-Theft System Market?

The “Global Automotive Anti-Theft System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive anti-theft system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive anti-theft system market with detailed market segmentation by product type, technology, vehicle type, and geography. The global automotive anti-theft system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive anti-theft system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global automotive anti-theft system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on product type, the automotive anti-theft system market is divided into steering lock, central locking, remote keyless entry, immobilizer, alarm system, and biometric capture device. Based on technology, the automotive anti-theft system market is segmented as real time location system (RTLS), automotive biometric technology, global positioning system (GPS), global radio frequency identification, global system for communication (GSM), and face detection system. Further, based on vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger car, commercial vehicle, and off-highway vehicle.

What is the Regional Framework of Automotive Anti-Theft System Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive anti-theft system market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive anti-theft system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive anti-theft system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the automotive anti-theft system market for each region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION