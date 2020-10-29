Impact of COVID 19 Pandemic On Baby Crawling Mats Market

Baby Crawling Mats Market: Introduction

Baby crawling mats are often made with fabric that ensures a safe environment for baby play and crawling. As the baby starts crawling or walking, parents become more conscious about their play surface and overall home setting. Crawling mats ensure a safe and comfortable spot for babies to lounge and play on the ground. Baby crawling mats can be used for both outdoor and indoor activities. The thickness and material used for the mat determines their safety and comfort level. A combination of contrast colors and figures help in developing the perceptual skills of babies.

Key Drivers of the Global Baby Crawling Mats Market

Improved lifestyles and rising per capita income are influencing consumers to spend on advanced baby care products. Further, a rising birth rate is driving the demand for baby crawling mats in regional markets.

Waterproof materials and differentiated product offering are driving the demand for premium mats. As modern parents are highly aware about branded products and online purchase, they prefer multipurpose baby mats, which can also be used as play and gym mats.

Opportunities in the Global Baby Crawling Mats Market

Extensive demand for durable products with improved thickness offers opportunity for research and development of new products. Waterproof and antiskid mats are widely preferred by consumers. Further, the increasing number of online stores specializing in mother and child care products are expected to boost better customer reach of baby crawling mats.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Impact of COVID 19 Pandemic

The pandemic has not altered the demand for baby crawling mats largely unlike some other consumer merchandise. Limitation on outdoor activities has forced parents to conduct indoor activities and play options for babies. This, in turn, has recorded significant consumer spending on baby crawling mats during the pandemic. However, the scenario is not the same for all the markets and vary according to economic conditions and demographics in particular regions.

Asia Pacific Recognized as the Major Market for Baby Crawling Mats