Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Size Rising around US$ 11,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Pedestrian Protection market is expected to reach US$ 11,000 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Pedestrian Protection.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Pedestrian Protection market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Pedestrian Protection market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Pedestrian Protection market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Valeo, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO, ZF, Mobileye, Magna International Inc, WABCO Holdings, Inc, AB Volvo, Nissan Motor Company Ltd, Subaru Corporation, and others.
Market Segmentation
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Type
External Airbags
Pop-up Bonnets
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Component Type
Sensors
Actuators
Control Units
Others (camera, accelerometer for air bags)
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Vehicle Type
Hatchback
Sedan
Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Distribution Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Pedestrian Protection
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. External Airbags
1.2.2.4. Pop-up Bonnets
1.2.3. Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Component Type
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component Type (2020-2027)
1.2.3.1.1. Sensors
1.2.3.1.2. Actuators
1.2.3.1.3. Control Units
1.2.3.1.4. Others (camera, accelerometer for air bags)
1.2.4. Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Vehicle Type
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Hatchback
1.2.4.3. Sedan
1.2.4.4. Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
1.2.5. Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Distribution Channel
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Distribution Channel (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. OEM
1.2.5.3. Aftermarket
1.2.6. Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market By Geography
1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET By Type
4.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Revenue By Type
4.2. External Airbags
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Pop-up Bonnets
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET By Component Type
5.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Revenue By Component Type
5.2. Sensors
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Actuators
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Control Units
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Others (camera, accelerometer for air bags)
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET By Vehicle Type
6.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Revenue By Vehicle Type
6.2. Hatchback
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Sedan
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET By Distribution Channel
7.1. Global Automotive Pedestrian Protection Revenue By Distribution Channel
7.2. OEM
7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3. Aftermarket
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. North America Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. North America Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. U.S.
8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Canada
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Europe Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Europe Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. UK
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Germany
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. France
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Spain
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. Rest of Europe
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. China
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Japan
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. India
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6. Australia
10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7. South Korea
10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Latin America Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Latin America Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. Brazil
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. Mexico
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Latin America
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Pedestrian Protection MARKET BY COUNTRY
12.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Pedestrian Protection Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
12.3. GCC
12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4. South Africa
12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE
13.1. Valeo
13.1.1. Company Snapshot
13.1.2. Overview
13.1.3. Financial Overview
13.1.4. Type Portfolio
13.1.5. Key Developments
13.1.6. Strategies
13.2. Aptiv PLC
13.2.1. Company Snapshot
13.2.2. Overview
13.2.3. Financial Overview
13.2.4. Type Portfolio
13.2.5. Key Developments
13.2.6. Strategies
13.3. Continental AG
3.3.1. Company Snapshot
13.3.2. Overview
13.3.3. Financial Overview
13.3.4. Type Portfolio
13.3.5. Key Developments
13.3.6. Strategies
13.4. Autoliv Inc
13.4.1. Company Snapshot
13.4.2. Overview
13.4.3. Financial Overview
13.4.4. Type Portfolio
13.4.5. Key Developments
13.4.6. Strategies
13.5. Robert Bosch GmbH
13.5.1. Company Snapshot
13.5.2. Overview
13.5.3. Financial Overview
13.5.4. Type Portfolio
13.5.5. Key Developments
13.5.6. Strategies
13.6. DENSO
13.6.1. Company Snapshot
13.6.2. Overview
13.6.3. Financial Overview
13.6.4. Type Portfolio
13.6.5. Key Developments
13.6.6. Strategies
13.7. ZF
13.7.1. Company Snapshot
13.7.2. Overview
13.7.3. Financial Overview
13.7.4. Type Portfolio
13.7.5. Key Developments
13.7.6. Strategies
13.8. Mobileye
13.8.1. Company Snapshot
13.8.2. Overview
13.8.3. Financial Overview
13.8.4. Type Portfolio
13.8.5. Key Developments
13.8.6. Strategies
13.9. Magna International Inc
13.9.1. Company Snapshot
13.9.2. Overview
13.9.3. Financial Overview
13.9.4. Type Portfolio
13.9.5. Key Developments
13.9.6. Strategies
13.10. Others
13.10.1. Company Snapshot
13.10.2. Overview
13.10.3. Financial Overview
13.10.4. Type Portfolio
13.10.5. Key Developments
13.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Initial Data Search
14.1.2. Secondary Research
14.1.3. Primary Research
14.2. Assumptions and Scope
