According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Lubricants market is expected to reach US$ 165.3 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Lubricants Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Lubricants Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Lubricants.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Lubricants market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Lubricants market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Lubricants market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Lubricants market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Fuchs Group, Pennzoil, Amsoil Inc., Kendall, Valvoline, Castrol, PetroChina, Sinopec Corp., Idemitsu Oil & Gas Co. Ltd., Luk Oil, Nippon Oil, Petrobras, Petronas, ExxonMobil, Shell, British Petroleum, Total, Chevron, Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

Market By Application

Industrial

Process oils

General industrial oils

Metal working fluids

Industrial engine oils

Automotive

Heavy-duty engine oils

Hydraulic & transmission fluids

Gear oil

Grease

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Lubricants

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Lubricants Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Lubricants Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Mineral Oil

1.2.2.2.2. Synthetic Oil

1.2.2.2.3. Bio-based Oil

1.2.3. Lubricants Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Industrial

1.2.3.1.1. Industrial

1.2.3.1.2. Automotive

1.2.3.1.3. Industrial

1.2.3.1.4. Automotive

1.2.3.2. Automotive

1.2.3.2.1. Industrial

1.2.3.2.2. Automotive

1.2.3.2.3. Industrial

1.2.3.2.4. Automotive

1.2.4. Lubricants Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Lubricants Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Lubricants Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Lubricants Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Lubricants MARKET By Type

4.1. Global Lubricants Revenue By Type

4.2. Mineral Oil

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Synthetic Oil

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Bio-based Oil

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Lubricants MARKET By Application

5.1. Global Lubricants Revenue By Application

5.2. Industrial

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.3. Process oils

5.2.4. General industrial oils

5.2.5. Metal working fluids

5.2.6. Industrial engine oils

5.3. Automotive

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.3. Heavy-duty engine oils

5.2.4. Hydraulic & transmission fluids

5.2.5. Gear oil

5.2.6. Grease

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Lubricants Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Lubricants MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Lubricants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Lubricants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Fuchs Group

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Pennzoil

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Amsoil Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Kendall

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Valvoline

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Castrol

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. PetroChina

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Sinopec Corp.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Idemitsu Oil & Gas Co. Ltd.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Luk Oil

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

