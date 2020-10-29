According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global In-Car Infotainment market is expected to reach US$ 23.1 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global In-Car Infotainment Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the In-Car Infotainment Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of In-Car Infotainment.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the In-Car Infotainment market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the In-Car Infotainment market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global In-Car Infotainment market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global In-Car Infotainment market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Alpine Electronics (Japan), Clarion Corporation, Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman International (United States), JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (United States), and others.
Market Segmentation
Market By Installation Type
OEM
Aftermarket
Market By Component
Hardware
- Audio
- Display/Video
- Connectivity
- Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))
Software
Market By Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of In-Car Infotainment
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. In-Car Infotainment Market By Installation Type
1.2.2.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Installation Type(2020-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Installation Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. OEM
1.2.2.4. Aftermarket
1.2.3. In-Car Infotainment Market By Component
1.2.3.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2020-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Component in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Hardware
1.2.3.2.1.1. Audio
1.2.3.2.1.2. Display/Video
1.2.3.2.1.3. Connectivity
1.2.3.2.1.4. Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))
1.2.3.2.2. Software
1.2.4. In-Car Infotainment Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Passenger Cars
1.2.4.2.2. Commercial Vehicles
1.2.5. In-Car Infotainment Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING In-Car Infotainment ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global In-Car Infotainment Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Installation Type
4.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Installation Type
4.2. OEM
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Aftermarket
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Component
5.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Component
5.2. Hardware
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.3. Audio
5.2.4. Display/Video
5.2.5. Connectivity
5.2.6. Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR))
5.3. Software
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. In-Car Infotainment MARKET By Application
6.1. Global In-Car Infotainment Revenue By Application
6.2. Passenger Cars
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Commercial Vehicles
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA In-Car Infotainment MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa In-Car Infotainment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Installation Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Alpine Electronics (Japan)
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Clarion Corporation
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Continental AG (Germany)
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Delphi Automotive PLC (Ireland)
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Denso Corporation (Japan)
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Harman International (United States)
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.
12.7. JVC KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Pioneer Corporation (Japan)
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Visteon Corporation (United States)
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
