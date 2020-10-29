According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Cold Chain Logistics market is expected to reach US$ 366.1 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Cold Chain Logistics Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Cold Chain Logistics.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Cold Chain Logistics market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Cold Chain Logistics market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Cold Chain Logistics market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Cold Chain Logistics market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

AGRO Merchants Group LLC, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, Burris Logistics Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Preferred Freezer Services Inc., Snowman Logistics Ltd, others

Market Segmentation

Market By Service

Storage

Transportation

Value-added Services

Market By Temperature

Chilled

Frozen

Market By Application

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Pharmaceuticals (Includes Biopharma)

Bakery and Confectionary

Fish, Meat, and Seafood

Processed Food

Other

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Cold Chain Logistics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Cold Chain Logistics Market By Service

1.2.2.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share By Service in 2019

1.2.2.3. Storage

1.2.2.4. Transportation

1.2.2.5. Value-added Services

1.2.3. Cold Chain Logistics Market By Temperature

1.2.3.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Temperature (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share By Temperature in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Chilled

1.2.3.2.2. Frozen

1.2.4. Cold Chain Logistics Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Fruits and Vegetables

1.2.4.2.2. Dairy Products

1.2.4.2.3. Pharmaceuticals (Includes Biopharma)

1.2.4.2.4. Bakery and Confectionary

1.2.4.2.5. Fish, Meat, and Seafood

1.2.4.2.6. Processed Food

1.2.4.2.7. Other

1.2.5. Cold Chain Logistics Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Cold Chain Logistics ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Cold Chain Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Cold Chain Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Cold Chain Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Cold Chain Logistics Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Cold Chain Logistics MARKET By Service

4.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue By Service

4.2. Storage

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Transportation

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Value-added Services

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Cold Chain Logistics MARKET By Temperature

5.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue By Temperature

5.2. Chilled

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Frozen

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Cold Chain Logistics MARKET By Application

6.1. Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue By Application

6.2. Fruits and Vegetables

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Dairy Products

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Pharmaceuticals (Includes Biopharma)

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Bakery and Confectionary

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Fish, Meat, and Seafood

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Processed Food

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8. Other

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Cold Chain Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Cold Chain Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Cold Chain Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Cold Chain Logistics MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Logistics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Temperature, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. AGRO Merchants Group LLC

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. AmeriCold Logistics LLC

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Burris Logistics Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Kloosterboer Group B.V.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Nichirei Corporation

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Preferred Freezer Services Inc.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Snowman Logistics Ltd

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

