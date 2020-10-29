Third Party Logistic Market Growing at a US$ 1,754 Bn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Third Party Logistic market is expected to reach US$ 1,754 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Third Party Logistic Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Third Party Logistic Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Third Party Logistic.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Third Party Logistic market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Third Party Logistic market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Third Party Logistic market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Third Party Logistic market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH, NIPPON EXPRESS, FedEx, Burris Logistics, BDP International, Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, LLC. and Others.

Market Segmentation

Third Party Logistic Market By Transport Mode

Roadways

Airways

Railways

Waterways

Third Party Logistic Market By Service

Domestic Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Dedicated Contract Carriage

International Transportation Management

Others

Third Party Logistic Market By End Use

Food & Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Healthcare

Retailing

Elements

Others

Third Party Logistic Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Third Party Logistic

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Third Party Logistic Market By Transport Mode

1.2.2.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Transport Mode(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share By Transport Mode in 2019

1.2.2.3. Roadways

1.2.2.4. Airways

1.2.2.5. Railways

1.2.2.6. Waterways

1.2.3. Third Party Logistic Market By Service

1.2.3.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share By Service in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Domestic Transportation Management

1.2.3.2.2. Warehousing & Distribution

1.2.3.2.3. Dedicated Contract Carriage

1.2.3.2.4. International Transportation Management

1.2.3.2.5. Others

1.2.4. Third Party Logistic Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Food & Groceries

1.2.4.2.2. Automotive

1.2.4.2.3. Technological

1.2.4.2.4. Healthcare

1.2.4.2.5. Retailing

1.2.4.2.6. Elements

1.2.4.2.7. Others

1.2.5. Third Party Logistic Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Third Party Logistic ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Third Party Logistic Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Third Party Logistic MARKET By Transport Mode

4.1. Global Third Party Logistic Revenue By Transport Mode

4.2. Roadways

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Airways

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Railways

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Waterways

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Third Party Logistic MARKET By Service

5.1. Global Third Party Logistic Revenue By Service

5.2. Domestic Transportation Management

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Warehousing & Distribution

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Dedicated Contract Carriage

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. International Transportation Management

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Third Party Logistic MARKET By End Use

6.1. Global Third Party Logistic Revenue By End Use

6.2. Food & Groceries

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Automotive

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Technological

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Retailing

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Elements

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Third Party Logistic MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistic Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Third Party Logistic Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Transport Mode, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. DB Schenker

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. DHL INTERNATIONAL GMBH

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. NIPPON EXPRESS

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. FedEx

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Burris Logistics

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. BDP International

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Ozburn-Hessey Logistics, LLC.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

