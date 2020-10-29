According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Water Scooter market is expected to reach US$ 2,195.0 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Water Scooter Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Water Scooter Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Water Scooter.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Water Scooter market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Water Scooter market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Water Scooter market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Water Scooter market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Bombardier Recreational Products, Dive Xtras Inc., DiverTug, Kawasaki Motors Corp., Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engineering Inc.), Sub-gravity, Torpedo Inc., SUEX S.r.l., TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.), U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation

Market By Application

Personal

Commercial

Military

Market By Propulsion Type

Fuel Operated

Battery Operated

Market By Vehicle Type

Underwater

Above water

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Water Scooter

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Water Scooter Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.2.3. Personal

1.2.2.4. Commercial

1.2.2.5. Military

1.2.3. Water Scooter Market By Propulsion Type

1.2.3.1. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Propulsion Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue Share By Propulsion Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Fuel Operated

1.2.3.2.2. Battery Operated

1.2.4. Water Scooter Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.4.1. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Underwater

1.2.4.2.2. Above water

1.2.5. Water Scooter Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Water Scooter ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Water Scooter Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Water Scooter Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Water Scooter Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Water Scooter Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Water Scooter MARKET By Application

4.1. Global Water Scooter Revenue By Application

4.2. Personal

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Commercial

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Military

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Water Scooter MARKET By Propulsion Type

5.1. Global Water Scooter Revenue By Propulsion Type

5.2. Fuel Operated

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Battery Operated

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Water Scooter MARKET By Vehicle Type

6.1. Global Water Scooter Revenue By Vehicle Type

6.2. Underwater

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Above water

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Water Scooter MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Water Scooter Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Water Scooter Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Water Scooter Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Water Scooter MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Water Scooter Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Water Scooter MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Water Scooter Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Water Scooter MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Water Scooter Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Water Scooter Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Propulsion Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Bombardier Recreational Products

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Dive Xtras Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. DiverTug

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Kawasaki Motors Corp.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Logic Dive Gear

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Sub-gravity

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Torpedo Inc.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. SUEX S.r.l.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.)

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

