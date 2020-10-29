According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Automotive Optoelectronics market is expected to reach US$ 8.3 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Automotive Optoelectronics Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Automotive Optoelectronics.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Automotive Optoelectronics market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Automotive Optoelectronics market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Optoelectronics market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Automotive Optoelectronics market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Foryard Optolectronics Co, Osram Licht AG, Sharp Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. Texas Instrument Inc, Autoliv Inc, Avago Technologies, FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd, OSI Optolectronics AS, and Vishay Intertechnology.

Market Segmentation

Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Market By Product Type

LED’s

Infrared Component

Image Sensors

Laser Diodes

Optocouplers

Market By Channel Type

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market By Application

Position Sensors

Backlight Control

Convenience and Safety

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Optoelectronics

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Optoelectronics Market By Vehicle Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle Type (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue Share By Vehicle Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Passenger Vehicle

1.2.2.4. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.2.2.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

1.2.3. Automotive Optoelectronics Market By Product Type

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product Type (2020-2027)

1.2.3.1.1. LED’s

1.2.3.1.2. Infrared Component

1.2.3.1.3. Image Sensors

1.2.3.1.4. Laser Diodes

1.2.3.1.5. Optocouplers

1.2.4. Automotive Optoelectronics Market By Channel Type

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Channel Type (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. OEMs

1.2.4.3. Aftermarket

1.2.5. Automotive Optoelectronics Market By Application

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. Position Sensors

1.2.5.3. Backlight Control

1.2.5.4. Convenience and Safety

1.2.6. Automotive Optoelectronics Market By Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Optoelectronics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Optoelectronics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Optoelectronics Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Optoelectronics Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET By Vehicle Type

4.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue By Vehicle Type

4.2. Passenger Vehicle

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET By Product Type

5.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue By Product Type

5.2. LED’s

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Infrared Component

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Image Sensors

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Laser Diodes

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Optocouplers

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET By Channel Type

6.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue By Channel Type

6.2. OEMs

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Aftermarket

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET By Application

7.1. Global Automotive Optoelectronics Revenue By Application

7.2. Position Sensors

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3. Backlight Control

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Convenience and Safety

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. NORTH AMERICA Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. North America Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. North America Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. EUROPE Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Europe Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. ASIA-PACIFIC Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.6.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.7.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.8.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. LATIN AMERICA Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Latin America Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. Mexico

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Automotive Optoelectronics MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Optoelectronics Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

12.3. GCC

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.3.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4. South Africa

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.4.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Vehicle Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Channel Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

12.5.4. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Foryard Optolectronics Co

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Osram Licht AG

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Sharp Corporation

3.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Autoliv Inc

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Avago Technologies

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. OSI Optolectronics AS

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Vishay Intertechnology

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Others

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

