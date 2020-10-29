Robo-Taxi Market Value Hit US$ 35,000 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Robo-Taxi market is expected to reach US$ 35,000 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 60% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Robo-Taxi Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Robo-Taxi Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Robo-Taxi.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Robo-Taxi market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Robo-Taxi market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Robo-Taxi market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Robo-Taxi market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Cruise LLC (subsidiary of General Motor Company), Waymo LLC (subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.), Tesla, Nissan Motor Corporation, Lyft, Inc., Daimler AG, Volvo Group, Ford Motor Company, Uber Technologies, Volkswagen AG, and others
Market Segmentation
Robo-Taxi Market By Level of Autonomy
L4
L5
Robo-Taxi Market By Vehicle
Car
Shuttle/Van
Robo-Taxi Market By Service
Rental
Station Based
Robo-Taxi Market By Propulsion
Electric
Hybrid
Fuel Cell
Bus Robo-Taxi Market By Application
Goods
Passenger
Robo-Taxi Market By Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
