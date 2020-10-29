According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Industrial Coatings market is expected to reach US$ 106.5 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Industrial Coatings Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Industrial Coatings Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Industrial Coatings.

Sample [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2092

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Industrial Coatings market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Industrial Coatings market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Coatings market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Industrial Coatings market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industrial-coatings-market

Market Participants

Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Jotun A/S, RPM International Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Hempel A/S, PPG Industries, Inc., Tikkurila Oyj, Teknos Group, WEILBURGER Coatings GmbH.

Market Segmentation

Market By Product

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Market By Technology

Solvent Borne

Water Borne

Powder Based

Others

Market By End Use

General Industrial

Marine

Automotive & Vehicle Refinish

Electronics

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Mining

Power Generation

Others

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Industrial Coatings

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Industrial Coatings Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.3. Acrylic

1.2.2.4. Alkyd

1.2.2.5. Polyurethane

1.2.2.6. Epoxy

1.2.2.7. Polyester

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Industrial Coatings Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share By Technology in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Solvent Borne

1.2.3.2.2. Water Borne

1.2.3.2.3. Powder Based

1.2.3.2.4. Others

1.2.4. Industrial Coatings Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. General Industrial

1.2.4.2.2. Marine

1.2.4.2.3. Automotive & Vehicle Refinish

1.2.4.2.4. Electronics

1.2.4.2.5. Aerospace

1.2.4.2.6. Oil & Gas

1.2.4.2.7. Mining

1.2.4.2.8. Power Generation

1.2.4.2.9. Others

1.2.5. Industrial Coatings Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Industrial Coatings ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Industrial Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Industrial Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Industrial Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Industrial Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Industrial Coatings MARKET By Product

4.1. Global Industrial Coatings Revenue By Product

4.2. Acrylic

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Alkyd

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Polyurethane

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Epoxy

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Polyester

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Industrial Coatings MARKET By Technology

5.1. Global Industrial Coatings Revenue By Technology

5.2. Solvent Borne

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Water Borne

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Powder Based

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Industrial Coatings MARKET By End Use

6.1. Global Industrial Coatings Revenue By End Use

6.2. General Industrial

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Marine

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Automotive & Vehicle Refinish

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Electronics

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Aerospace

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Oil & Gas

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8. Mining

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.9. Power Generation

6.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Industrial Coatings MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Industrial Coatings MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Industrial Coatings MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Industrial Coatings MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Industrial Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Axalta Coating Systems

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. The Sherwin-Williams Company

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Jotun A/S

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. RPM International Inc.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Hempel A/S

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. PPG Industries, Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

Buy this premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2092

Related links



Contact Us:

Sheetal k

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +14079154157 | +14089009135

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com