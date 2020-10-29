According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Modular Trailer market is expected to reach US$ 10.3 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Modular Trailer Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Modular Trailer Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Modular Trailer.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Modular Trailer market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Modular Trailer market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Modular Trailer market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Modular Trailer market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

VMT Industries Pvt. Ltd., K-Line Trailers Ltd., TII SALES Transporter Industry International Sales GmbH & Co. KG, Goldhofer, Nooteboom Trailers., Faymonville., and Demarko Trailers.

Market Segmentation

Market By Type

Multi-axle

Telescopic/Extendable

Lowboy

Market By Application

Construction & Infrastructure

Mining

Wind & Energy

Heavy Engineering

Market By Number of Axels

2 axles

>2 axles

Market By Region

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Modular Trailer

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Modular Trailer Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Multi-axle

1.2.2.4. Telescopic/Extendable

1.2.2.5. Lowboy

1.2.3. Modular Trailer Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2020-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Construction & Infrastructure

1.2.3.2.2. Mining

1.2.3.2.3. Wind & Energy

1.2.3.2.4. Heavy Engineering

1.2.4. Modular Trailer Market By Number of Axels

1.2.4.1. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Number of Axels(2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share By Number of Axels in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. 2 axles

1.2.4.2.2. >2 axles

1.2.5. Modular Trailer Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Modular Trailer ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Modular Trailer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Modular Trailer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Modular Trailer Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Modular Trailer Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Modular Trailer MARKET By Type

4.1. Global Modular Trailer Revenue By Type

4.2. Multi-axle

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Telescopic/Extendable

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Lowboy

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Modular Trailer MARKET By Application

5.1. Global Modular Trailer Revenue By Application

5.2. Construction & Infrastructure

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Mining

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2. Wind & Energy

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Heavy Engineering

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Modular Trailer MARKET By Number of Axels

6.1. Global Modular Trailer Revenue By Number of Axels

6.2. 2 axles

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. >2 axles

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Modular Trailer MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Modular Trailer MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Modular Trailer MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Modular Trailer MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Modular Trailer Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Modular Trailer Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Number of Axels, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. VMT Industries Pvt. Ltd.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. K-Line Trailers Ltd.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. TII SALES Transporter Industry International Sales GmbH & Co. KG

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Goldhofer

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Nooteboom Trailers.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Faymonville.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. StrategiesTorpedo Inc.

12.7. Demarko Trailers

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Others

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

