The drone defense system is designed to disrupt and neutralize Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) involved in potentially malicious and hostile airborne surveillance activity. The increasing illicit and terrorism activities across the world and rising incidences of security breaches by drones are some of the major factors promoting the manufacturers to develop drone defense system. The factors mentioned above is anticipated to boost the growth of the drone defense system market.

Leading Players in the Drone Defense System Market:

Aaronia AG, Advanced Protection Systems, AIRSPACE SYSTEMS, INC., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Dedrone, DRONESHIELD, Rinicom Limited, SkySafe, Thales Group, WhiteFox

The increase in incidences of a security breach by commercial drones and the necessity of the development of countermeasure systems that can quickly and safely detect anti-drones and counter them are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the drone defense system market. However, the adoption of new technologies is anticipated to bring new opportunities for the drone defense system market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global drone defense system market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-use. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as identification & detection, countermeasures. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as drone mounting, ground station, transport, critical infrastructure. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as military, commercial, homeland security.

