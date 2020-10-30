X-Ray Detector Market Growing at High CAGR by 2027 – Thales Group, Varex Imaging, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon, Carestream Health and Konica Minolta

In the medical field, there are various applications of X-ray imaging that have led to dedicated modalities supporting specific imaging requirements. X-ray imaging are used in the various techniques such as, computed tomography (CT), radiography, angiography, surgery or mammography, delivering projection and others. X-ray detector design requirements for the different medical applications that differ strongly with respect to size and shape, frame rates spatial resolution, X-ray flux, and among others.

The X-ray detector market is anticipated to grow due to the key driving factors such as declining prices and benefits offered by digital detectors, and growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies. However, introduction of wireless X-ray detectors, growing medical tourism in developing countries is likely to grow the market during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Thales Group

2. Varex Imaging Corporation

3. Agfa-Gevaert Group

4. Canon Inc.

5. Carestream Health (ONEX Corporation)

6. Konica Minolta, Inc.

7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

8. Analogic Corporation

9. DRTECH Corporation

10. Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Market Segmentation :

The global X-ray detector market is segmented on the basis of type, portability, panel size, system, and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, flat-panel detectors, line-scan detectors, charge-coupled device detectors and computed radiography detectors. Based on portability, the market is segmented into portable detectors and fixed detectors. On the basis of panel size, the market is categorized into, small-area flat-panel detectors and large-area flat-panel detectors. The X-ray detector market, on the basis of system is bifurcated into retrofit x-ray systems and new digital x-ray systems. Based on application, the X-ray detector market is segmented as medical applications, dental applications, industrial applications and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global X-ray detector market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The X-ray detector market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting X-ray detector market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the X-ray detector market in these regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

