Global Adult Diaper Market Trend, Overview & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2030

Adult Diaper Market: Smart Adult Diapers Efficient Product to Manage Incontinence Issues

Smart diapers are proving to be a game changer in the hygiene space. With global sales in the adult diaper market totaling ~8.2 billion in 2018, the introduction of smart diapers can boost the overall growth of the adult diaper market, with estimated sales of ~USS 15.6 billion worth of adult diapers in the year 2027.

Unchanged diapers increase the risk of skin problems, including diaper rash, as many caregivers are unsure regarding the right time to change diapers. To address this issue, manufacturers in the adult diaper market are developing smart diapers with wearable sensor technology. This technology alerts the caregiver regarding when the diaper needs to be changed, and prevents the risk of skin problems. Effective prevention of skin problems saves a lot of time, money, and resources of the healthcare industry, as well as individual consumers.

Wearable sensor technology in adult diapers serves as an effective management technique, addressing the growing incidence of adult incontinence. As such, manufacturers in the adult diaper market are innovating on micro disposable hook fasteners that are gentle on the skin. These fasteners prevent leakages in diapers, and are integrated with sensors, which serves as an efficient product for consumers.

Adult Diaper Market: Sustainable Value Chain Contributes Toward Circular Economy

The development of environmental-friendly and compostable adult diapers is contributing towards the motive of a circular economy. These plant-based diapers not only reduce environmental footprint, but also improve the skin health of patients and individuals. Manufacturers in the adult diaper market are developing compostable pads that are suitable for recycling through commercial composting. Besides, the belts, wraps, and pants of the diapers can be reused, which contributes towards a sustainable value chain.

Compostable adult diapers support the development of nutrient-rich compost. This compost is abundant with organic elements, and is used by the agriculture industry to replace chemical fertilizers. Manufacturers in the adult diaper market are collaborating with commercial composters to turn waste into a cost-efficient resource for compost, so as to cultivate raw materials such as cotton pulp used to develop adult diapers. Thus, manufacturers are preventing the accumulation of large volumes of waste diapers in landfills by converting them into a useful resource to develop organic compost.

Flushable Diapers Reduce Burden of Caregivers in Healthcare Industry

Manufacturers in the adult diaper market are constantly reinventing their diapers to ease the load of caregivers and healthcare providers. The ministries of land and infrastructure in various countries are also strategizing on a roadmap that transforms the development of adult diapers.

New innovations in adult diapers have led to the development of flushable diapers that significantly reduce the burden of sanitary care in nursing homes and hospitals. For example, a country such as Japan, which has an increasing portion of graying society, is benefitted with the advantages of such flushable diapers.

However, the increasing use of incontinence products poses a huge burden for the efficient disposal of large volumes of odorous diapers on an everyday basis. The crushing of used diapers and flushing them down in special drain pipes doesn’t serve as an effective alternative, as certain particles take years to decompose. As such, technology companies are striving to develop prototypes of an equipment that can help separate excrement from adult diapers for effective disposal.

Global Adult Diaper Market: Definition/Overview

Adult diapers are underwear used by adults suffering from incontinence, dementia, diarrhea, and other similar conditions. Adult diapers are made from absorbent materials such as cotton, non-woven fabric, fluff pulp, and micro fiber.

The popularity of adult diapers is increasing due to increasing personal care and medical awareness.

Adult diapers are of various types, such as reusable, disposable, etc., and are available in different styles.

Disposable diapers require minimal care and are majorly preferred by consumers. Disposable diapers made from cotton and non-woven fabric are widely used, as they have high absorption capacities.

Global Adult Diaper Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is likely to be the most attractive market for adult diapers during the forecast period, due to rise in the geriatric population and increasing health awareness. Manufacturers are entering the Asia Pacific region in order to gain significant market shares.

North America is expected to dominate the global adult diaper market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in all industries and changing lifestyles of people are anticipated to drive the adult diaper market in the region. Preference for disposable diapers, as they offer high comfort and are hypoallergenic, will be another key factor driving the adult diaper market in the region.

The adult diaper markets in Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Adult Diaper Market: Trends

Adult diaper manufacturers are launching innovative and more comfortable diapers to attract more consumers. A company from the Silicon Valley has released an adult diaper with a sensor, which is a smart diaper. This sensor detects wet diapers. It needs to be connected with a smartphone app, which will continuously monitor the status of the diaper.

Several manufacturers are now producing biodegradable diapers due to increasing environmental concerns and their growing demand.

Global Adult Diaper Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

Adult diapers have gained immense popularity across the globe due to their usage in developing regions and growing hygiene needs.

Rise in incontinence in the geriatric population and easy availability of incontinence products will positively impact the adult diaper market.

Manufacturing companies, hospitals, and various organizations are creating awareness about incontinence and its solutions.

In some countries in Asia Pacific, elderly individuals stay with their families. Educating these families about incontinence in elderly individuals and products available for the same can fuel the growth of the market.

Manufacturing companies are adopting new technologies to produce diapers with high absorption capacity, usability, sustainability, and quality.

Several people who live in rural areas are not aware of adult diapers. Thus, lack of awareness could restrain market growth.

Major players operating in the global adult diaper market include

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark

Ontex

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Daio Paper Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Medline Industries Inc.,

Unicharm Corporation

​Essity Aktiebolag.

