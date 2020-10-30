According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Minibus market is expected to reach US$ 12.1 Bn in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Minibus Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Minibus Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Minibus.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Minibus market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Minibus market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Minibus market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Minibus market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Unidad de Vehículos Industriales, SA, Integralia Movilidad S.L., Car-bus.net, CaetanoBus, Mussa & Graziano srl, Al Fahim Group, Komvek Karoser Limited Sirketi, Woodall Nicholson Limited, Carrocerias Ferqui Sl, and Brian Noone Limited.

Market Segmentation

Market By Body Type

Body Build

Purpose Build

Market By Seat Type

9 – 15

16 – 25

26 – 35

Market By End Use

School Bus

Recreational Purpose

Others

Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest if Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Meddle East & Africa

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Industry Overview of Minibus

1.1 Definition and Scope

1.1.1 Definition of Minibus

1.1.2 Market Segmentation

1.1.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.1.4 Assumptions and Acronyms Used

1.1.4.1 Market Assumptions and Market Forecast

1.1.4.2 Acronyms Used In Global Minibus Market

1.2 Summary

1.2.1 Executive Summery

1.2.2 Minibus Market By Body Type

1.2.3 Global Minibus Market By Seat Type

1.2.4 Global Minibus Market By End Use

1.2.5 Global Minibus Market by Regions

Chapter 2. Research Approach

2.1 Methodology

2.1.1 Research Programs

2.1.2 Market Size Estimation

2.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2 Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Sources

Chapter 3. Market Dynamics and Competition Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Driver 1

3.1.2 Driver 2

3.2 Restraints and Challenges

3.2.1 Restraint 1

3.2.2 Restraint 2

3.3 Growth Opportunities

3.3.1 Opportunity 1

3.3.2 Opportunity 2

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitute

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Degree of Competition

3.5 Market Concentration Ratio And Market Maturity Analysis of Minibus Market

3.5.1 Go To Market Strategy

3.5.1.1 Introduction

3.5.1.2 Growth

3.5.1.3 Maturity

3.5.1.4 Saturation

3.5.1.5 Possible Development

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Cost Structure Analysis

3.7.1 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

3.7.1.1 Raw Material

3.7.1.2 Labor Cost

3.7.1.3 Manufacturing Expense

3.8 Regulatory Compliance

3.9 Competitive Landscape, 2019

3.9.1 Player Positioning Analysis

3.9.2 Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

Chapter 4. Minibus Market By Body Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global Minibus Revenue (US$ Mn) by Body Type

4.2.1 Global Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

4.2.2 Body Build

4.2.2.1 Body Build Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

4.2.3 Purpose Build

4.2.3.1 Purpose Build Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

4.3 Market Attractive Analysis By Body Type 2019

Chapter 5. Minibus Market By Seat Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global Minibus Revenue (US$ Mn) by Seat Type

5.2.1 Global Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

5.2.2 9 – 15

5.2.2.1 9 – 15 Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

5.2.3 16 – 25

5.2.3.1 16 – 25 Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

5.2.4 26 – 35

5.2.4.1 26 – 35 Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

5.3 Market Attractive Analysis By Seat Type 2019

Chapter 6. Minibus Market By End Use

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Minibus Revenue (US$ Mn) by End Use

6.2.1 Global Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

6.2.2 School Bus

6.2.2.1 School Bus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

6.2.3 Recreational Purpose

6.2.3.1 Recreational Purpose Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Others Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Growth Rate (%), 2016 – 2027

6.3 Market Attractive Analysis By End Use 2019

Chapter 7. North America Minibus Market By Country

7.1 North America Minibus Market Overview

7.2 U.S.

7.2.1 U.S. Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

7.2.2 U.S. Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

7.2.3 U.S. Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

7.3 Canada

7.3.1 Canada Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

7.3.2 Canada Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

7.3.3 Canada Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

7.4 North America PEST Analysis

Chapter 8. Europe Minibus Market By Country

8.1 Europe Minibus Market Key Overview

8.2 UK

8.2.1 UK Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

8.2.2 UK Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

8.2.3 UK Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

8.3 Germany

8.3.1 Germany Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

8.3.2 Germany Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

8.3.3 Germany Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

8.4 France

8.4.1 France Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

8.4.2 France Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

8.4.3 France Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

8.5 Spain

8.5.1 Spain Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

8.5.2 Spain Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

8.5.3 Spain Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

8.6 Rest of Europe

8.6.1 Rest of Europe Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

8.6.2 Rest of Europe Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

8.6.3 Rest of Europe Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

8.7 Europe PEST Analysis

Chapter 9. Asia-Pacific Minibus Market By Country

9.1 Asia Pacific Minibus Market Overview

9.2 China

9.2.1 China Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

9.2.2 China Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

9.2.3 China Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

9.3 Japan

9.3.1 Japan Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

9.3.2 Japan Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

9.3.3 Japan Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

9.4 India

9.4.1 India Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

9.4.2 India Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

9.4.3 India Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

9.5 Australia

9.5.1 Australia Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

9.5.2 Australia Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

9.5.3 Australia Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

9.6 South Korea

9.6.1 South Korea Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

9.6.2 South Korea Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

9.6.3 South Korea Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

9.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

9.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

9.7.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

9.8 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

Chapter 10. Latin America Minibus Market By Country

10.1 Latin America Minibus Market Overview

10.2 Brazil

10.2.1 Brazil Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

10.2.2 Brazil Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

10.2.3 Brazil Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

10.3 Mexico

10.3.1 Mexico Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

10.3.2 Mexico Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

10.3.3 Mexico Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

10.4 Rest of Latin America

10.4.1 Rest of Latin America Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

10.4.2 Rest of Latin America Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

10.4.3 Rest of Latin America Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

10.5 Latin America PEST Analysis

Chapter 11. Middle East & Africa Minibus Market By Country

11.1 Middle East & Africa Minibus Market Overview

11.2 Saudi Arabia

11.2.1 Saudi Arabia Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

11.2.2 Saudi Arabia Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

11.2.3 Saudi Arabia Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

11.3 UAE

11.3.1 UAE Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

11.3.2 UAE Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

11.3.3 UAE Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

11.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.4.1 Rest of Middle East & Africa Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Body Type, 2016 – 2027

11.4.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By Seat Type, 2016 – 2027

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa Minibus Market Revenue (US$ Mn) and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027

11.5 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

Chapter 12. Player Analysis of Minibus

12.1 Global Minibus Market Company Share Analysis

Chapter 13. Company Profile

13.1 Unidad de Vehículos Industriales SA

13.1.1 Company Snapshot

13.1.2 Business Overview

13.1.3 Financial Overview

13.1.3.1 Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019

13.1.3.2 Unidad de Vehículos Industriales SA 2019 Minibus Business Regional Distribution

13.1.4 Product/Service and Specifications

13.1.5 Manufacturing Plant Footprint Analysis

13.2 Integralia Movilidad S.L.

13.3 Car-bus.net

13.4 CaetanoBus

13.5 Al Fahim Group

13.6 Komvek Karoser Limited Sirketi

13.7 Woodall Nicholson Limited

13.8 Carrocerias Ferqui Sl

13.9 Brian Noone Limited

13.10 Others

