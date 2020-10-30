The principles of quantum phenomena and integration of quantum particles into the quantum devices are the major components that allows quantum computing to function. Unlike classical computers, quantum computing system uses quantum chips, which is made of several quantum bits (qubits) to process the data. Also, the higher the number of qubits used in a single quantum chip, the easier it gets to solve complex problems. Therefore, many major industries focus on R&D of quantum chip with less or no error and greater stability.

Leading Players:

Alibaba Group,D-Wave Systems Inc.,Google,Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,International Business Management Corporation (IBM),ID Quantique,Intel Corporation,Microsoft,Rigetti & Co, Inc.,Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.

Moreover, some companies are focused on using technologies such as quantum annealing, ion trapping, superconducting, topological photonic, and others for its development. Furthermore, it is being adopted across various industrial sectors, owing to the wide applications which drive the market growth. The quantum computing technology has numerous benefits, which allows its users to build the strategies in different ways. Although being in development phase, some of the industry players have already developed the quantum computers for commercial purposes and they also plan to deploy quantum computing solutions through cloud platforms. The global enterprise quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Early adoption of quantum computing within the defense and automotive sectors is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. In addition, surge in investment by government entities within the market and rise in use of simulation and modeling are one of the major factors that boost the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market. However, technological challenges such as, quantum computing stability and error correction hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of on-premises quantum computing for businesses are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Enterprise Quantum Computing Key Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

Quantum Processing Units (QPU)

Dilution Refrigerator

I/O Subsystem

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Technology

Quantum Annealing (Adiabatic)

Superconducting

Trapped Ion

Quantum Dot

Others

By Application

Machine Learning/Deep learning/AI

Optimization

Simulation & Data Modelling

Cyber Security

Others

By Industry Verticals

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Others

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

