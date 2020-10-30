Augmented Analytics Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth By 2025

Premium Market Insights analysts forecasts the latest report on “Global Augmented Analytics Market (Covid-19) Impact and Analysis by 2025”, according to report; The Augmented Analytics Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Augmented Analytics Market
Leading Players: IBM Corporation, Qlik, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Salesforce, Sisense Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute, Microsoft, and ThoughtSpot.
Augmented analytics embeds machine learning algorithms, natural language generation, and other advanced analytics functionality into business intelligence (BI) to automate insights. Augmented analytics comprises data preparation, data discovery, and augmented data science and machine learning (ML). Augmented analytics utilizes automated ML to transform how data is developed, consumed, and shared. Non-technical users can easily interface with augmented analytics solutions by asking questions directly and getting answers instantly, radically decreasing reporting time, and accelerating strategy and performance. The growing adoption of it will enable organizations to optimize decisions and actions of not only data scientists but also all employees.
Rise in need to democratize the analytics and increase productivity, increase in awareness of enterprises to utilize growing streams of data from various sources in innovative ways, and to make the work of citizen data scientists and business users easier are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global augmented analytics market.
Augmented Analytics Key Market Segments:
By Component
Software
Services
By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Business Function
Sales & Marketing
Finance
IT
Operations
Others
By Industry Verticals
Retail
Healthcare & Life Sciences
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Government
Transportation & Logistics
Others
