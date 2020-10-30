Digital Compass Market Advance Study Focusing On Industry Analysis | Focusing On Top Leading Vendors Like Aichi Steel Corporation,Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation,Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Digital Compasses an electronic compass which customs magnetometer and an accelerometer. The global Digital Compass market is likely to have important growth rate, attributed to high demand for minerals across the globe. The rise of the global Digital Compass market is driven by rising adoption of Digital Compass in consumer electronics including wearable, tablets, and smartphones. The macroeconomic factors answerable for the rise of global Digital Compass market comprise quick ate of urbanization, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rise in economies.

Some of the key players of Digital Compass Market:

Aichi Steel Corporation,Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation,Bosch Sensortec GmbH,Honeywell International Inc.,Invensense Inc.,Magnachip Semiconductor,Memsic Inc.,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Oceanserver Technologies Inc.,ST Microelectronics N.V.

Rise of the wearable devices market and use of E-Compasses in Uavs and Auvs are likely to drive the Digital Compass market. Also, Potential use in augmented reality and gaming applications are likely to provide new opportunities for the Digital Compass market. The major hindering factor for global Digital Compass market is the dominance of GPS technology in advanced consumer electronics and automotive products.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Digital Compass market is segmented on the basis of technology, sensor, and application type. On the basis of technology, market is segmented as fluxate, Hall Effect, magneto resistive, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, surveying, and other application.

The Global Digital Compass Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

