Leading Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market Players:

1. AliveCor, Inc.

2. BL Healthcare, Inc

3. Breathometer, Inc.

4. Carre Technologies inc (Hexoskin)

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. LifeFuels Inc

7. NeuroMetrix, Inc.

8. Preventice Solutions, Inc.

9. Proteus Digital Health, Inc

10. VitalConnect

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is a group of medical applications and devices connected to healthcare IT systems through online computer networks. The medical devices furnished with Wi-Fi networks let machine-to-machine communication, which is the basis of IoMT technology. The IoMT devices link to cloud platforms such as Microsoft’s Azure or Amazon Web Services, where the data is collected, stored, and subsequently analyzed.

An increase in the adoption of wearable devices and real-time healthcare service provision with the adoption of IoMT are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market. Moreover, increasing technological advancement in the medical field is anticipated to boost the growth of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market in the near future.

The global internet of medical things (IoMT) market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, application, end-user. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as smart wearable devices, home-use medical devices, point-of-care kits, others. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as real-time monitoring, end-to-end connectivity, data assortment & analysis, tracking & alerts, remote medical assistance. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals & clinics, research institutes & academics, homecare

