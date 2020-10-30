Healthcare Tele-Consultation Services Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth By 2027

Healthcare tele-consultation services are referred to as the requirement of consultation by a health care provider to a patient by different modes of communication. A patient suffering from an unusual illness or chronic disease consults a health care provider through an audio-visual communication setup. Tele-consultation services include virtual consultation and diagnosis of a patient’s condition. Tele-consultation has led to more accessible access to health care for patients in cases of general illness and emergencies and a reduction in overall health care costs.

Key Players:

The healthcare tele-consultation services market is anticipated to grow owing to the increase in the number of patients that are leveraging tele-consultation services. However, the lack of health care infrastructure in emerging countries and the high cost of installation of communication equipment for tele-consultation services are restraining the market. Moreover, factors such as various government programs and insurance coverage for online consultation have further driven the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The healthcare tele-consultation services market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product the market is segmented as voice calls, video calls and kiosks. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, clinic and others.

