Linerless Labels Market 2020 | Revenue, Future Scope, Trends, Key Players And Forecast To 2023

Global Linerless Labels Market by Composition (facestock, Adhesives, and Topcoat), Printing Ink (Water-based Inks, UV-curable Inks, Solvent-based Inks, and Hot Melt-based Inks), Printing Technology, Application, and Region – Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest published report on the world linerless label market 2020, discuses factors that can rise the expansion of the world market. The high utility of linerless labels due to pressure sensitive feature can prompt the expansion of the world linerless label market in the coming years.

As per MRFR study, the linerless label market can rise at about 4.6% CAGR by 2023. The exceptional feature of special release coating of linerless label wound on a roll and do not require adhesive for sticking the label. This high convenience offered by it can prompt the linerless label market through the assessment period. The rise in the demand for linerless labels and the surge in need for linerless labels in the flourishing food and beverage sector can impel the expansion of the world linerless label market.

The improvement in transportation and logistics industry is another factor that can drive the expansion of the global market of linerless labels market. The rise in the strictness of government policies reading labels and the emergence of economies, along with the rise in awareness about different food safety norms can underpin the expansion of the linerless labels market. Other advantages of linerless labels, such as hassle free and zero wastage can impel the expansion of the market. In addition, the availability of variety adhesives can prompt the rise of the lineless labels market.

MRFR listed major linerless labels market players. They are; Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), 3M company (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), General Data Company Inc. (U.S.), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Gipako (Europe), Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria), Hub Labels (U.S.), Reflex Labels (U.K.), Cenveo Corporation (U.S.), Skanem AS (Norway), RR Donnelley & Sons Company (U.S.), NSD Labelling Group (U.K), NAStar, Inc. (U.S.), and Raveenwood Packaging (U.K.) among others.

The segment study of the world linerless labels market is based on printing Ink, composition, printing technology, and application. The composition based segments of the linerless labels market are topcoat, face stock, and adhesives. The face stock segment can thrive in the years to come. The printing technology based segments of the linerless labels market are flexographic printing, digital printing, offset printing, lithography printing, and others. The Digital printing segment can rise in the upcoming years. The growing awareness about major benefits of printing technology, such as high quality and economic solution for the production of well-designed linerless labels along with different recycling options can cause the market to surge. The application based segments of the linerless label of the market are consumer durables, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, retail, and personal care among others. The food & beverage segment can dominate the world linerless label market.

North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific are regional segments of the linerless labels market. The analysis of the market is done for the Rest of the World (RoW). In the Asia Pacific region, the linerless labels market is likely to dominate at the highest growth rate. The high demand for linerless labels across the retail industry to curb incidence of theft can prompt the expansion of the lineless label global industry. Industrial expansion in the region can prompt the expansion of the regional market. The rise in purchase capacity of consumer and alterations in lifestyle can prompt the growth of Asia Pacific linerless labels market. The high adoption of linerless labels market in China, Thailand, Japan, India, and the rest of APAC can support Asia Pacific market.

