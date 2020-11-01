Thermal Paper Market Size, Share, Industry Demand, Regional Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Thermal Paper Market 4.87% CAGR, Future Scope, Research Report and Industry Forecast by 2025 | Global Thermal Paper Market Information by Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), Application (Point-Of-Sale (POS), Lottery & Gaming, Labels & Tags, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2025

Overview

The enhancement in production capacity is expected to encourage the progress of the Thermal Paper Market. Reports that judge the packaging and transport industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that judge the market development and possibilities. The market is anticipated to register a 4.87 % CAGR to enhance growth in the coming years.

The strong position of well-established contenders in the Thermal Paper Market is expected to speed up the advance of the overall market. The surge in sales in the e-commerce sector is expected to lead to a positive outlook for the development of the market for thermal paper around the world. The rate of innovation in the market is expected to gain momentum with elevated R & D investment being directed into the global market for thermal paper.

Key Players

The strategic contenders in the Thermal Paper Market are Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Ricoh (Japan), Appvion Operations, Inc. (the US), MITSUBISHI PAPER MILLS LIMITED (Japan), NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc. (US), KOEHLER GROUP (Germany), Jujo Thermal Ltd. (Finland), Hansol (South Korea), Gold Huasheng Paper (Suzhou Industrial Park) CO., Ltd Inc. (China) and Rotolificio Bergamasco SRL (Italy).

Thermal Paper Industry Updates

Nov 2019 Oji Holdings Corp. recently announced that it would devote approximately 13 billion yen to increase the thermal paper production volume at a group establishment in Brazil. The new facility is listed to be completed in December 2021. The yearly thermal paper volume at Oji Papeis Especiais Ltda., which also produces carbonless paper, will surge approximately between 70,000 tons to 150,000 tons. The firm is situated in Piracicaba in the state of Sao Paulo.

Thermal Paper Market – Segmental Analysis

The segmental summary of the Thermal Paper Market has been conducted on the basis of technology, region, and application. Based on the technology, the market for thermal paper has been split into thermal transfer, direct thermal, and others. Based on the application, the Thermal Paper Market has been segmented into lottery & gaming, labels & tags, POS, and others. Based on the regions, the Thermal Paper Market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and other global regions.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the Thermal Paper Market is carried out on the basis of regions such as APAC, Europe, North America, and other global regions. As per the analysis, the North American regions’ nations such as Canada, the US, and Mexico are predicted to display significant growth throughout the forecast period. The factors that have elevated the demand for thermal paper in the region comprise of the upsurge in demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. Furthermore, the region has the incidence of a great number of producers, and the institution of online sales is estimated to push the development of the market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The reasonable effortlessness in securing bankrolling is expected to guide the spread of the market in the upcoming period. The organizations around the world are also performing a part in safeguarding the incomparable development of the market. The establishing of worldwide economies has as well strengthened the progress of the environment. The improvements in the manufacturing worth are generating a strong atmosphere for the development of the market. The amalgamation of the delivery channels is estimated to produce an added impetus of the market’s fruition. The advancement of modern systems in the production and dealing of the goods is stimulating the market in the course of gratifying its goals. The amplified variation in the market companies has placed down a steady basis for the expansion of the thermal paper for printer market. The compulsion to lessen risks is projected to move progress in the market in its wholeness.

