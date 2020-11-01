Plastic Recycling Market Driven by Growing Awareness among Consumers, Governments

Summary

Plastic Recycling Market Size Statistics, 5.82% CAGR, Future Plans, Research Report and Market Forecast by 2028 : Global Plastic Recycling Market Information by Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polypropylene (PP) and others), Recycling Process (Mechanical and Chemical), Application (Packaging, Construction, Textile, Automotive and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast to 2028

Market Overview

The global plastic recycling market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.82% CAGR over the forecast period till 2028, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global plastic recycling market is expected to grow to a valuation of USD 53.9 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed overview of the global plastic recycling market to readers by providing a detailed look into the market’s historical statistics. The trajectory of the market from its historical statistics to its present-day figures is mapped in detail in the report. Based on this information, forecasts are made for the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period till 2028. Major players operating in the global plastic recycling market are also profiled in the report, in order to provide readers with a complete overview of the competitive landscape of the global plastic recycling market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global plastic recycling market is also assessed in detail in the report.

Get Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2859

Plastic recycling has become widely popular in recent years due to the growing awareness about the environmental unviability of plastics. Plastics are not biodegradable, due to which they can remain in their dumped environment for a long period of time, polluting the environment. Plastics can also be consumed by unsuspecting animals, which can cause various health issues in the animals, for example, blockages in the digestive tract. Growing awareness about these issues has driven the demand for plastic recycling solutions in the last few years. Increasing awareness among consumers in developed countries is likely to remain a major driver for the plastic recycling market over the forecast period. Consumers in developed countries have adopted various plastic recycling solutions enthusiastically in order to reduce their adverse impact on the environment. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global plastic recycling market over the forecast period, as grassroots involvement in plastic recycling is the major factor determining the success of recycling solutions in the long run.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global plastic recycling market include Kuusakoski Group Oy, MBA Polymers Inc., Seraphim Plastics, CarbonLITE Industries, Green-O-Tech India, KW Plastics Inc., UltrePET LLC, Plastic Recycling Inc., Custom Polymers Inc., and Envision Plastics.

In December 2017, MBA Polymers formed a fully owned subsidiary in India. The waste management and post-consumer plastic production unit in the city of Pune will utilize electronic and automotive plastic waste to produce post-consumer plastic for the booming Asian market.

In June 2017, Kuusakoski Group formed a joint venture with Rosk’n Roll Oy and Itä-Uudenmaan Jätehuolto Oy, with a 51% share in the company called Revanssi Oy, to offer comprehensive waste management services in southern Finland.

Segmentation:

The global plastic recycling market is segmented on the basis of material, recycling process, application, and region.

By material, the global plastic recycling market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene (PP), and others.

By recycling process, the global plastic recycling market is segmented into mechanical and chemical.

By application, the global plastic recycling market is segmented into packaging, construction, textiles, automotive, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is likely to retain a dominant share in the global plastic recycling market over the forecast period due to the growing import of plastic scrap in countries such as China. China accounts for around 56% of the global imports of plastic waste, with the country’s plastic scrap imports increasing from 5.9 million tonnes to 8.9 million tonnes from 2006 to 2012. North America is the second largest regional market for plastic recycling.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 16

2.2 Scope Of The Study 16

2.3 List Of Assumptions 17

2.4 Market Structure 17

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 19

3.2 Primary Research 20

3.3 Secondary Research 21

3.4 Market Size Estimation 22

3.5 Forecast Model 22

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 24

4.2 Drivers 24

4.2.1 Increasing Use Of Plastic In The Packaging Industry 24

4.2.2 Government Support For Recycling Plastic 26

4.2.3 Impact Of Plastic Disposal On The Environment 27

4.3 Restraint 27

4.3.1 Lack Of Awareness Regarding Recycling 27

4.4 Opportunities 27

4.4.1 Ban On Import Of Plastic Waste By Emerging Economies 27

4.4.2 Use Of Recycled Plastic In Various Industries 27

Continues…..

Access Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-recycling-market-2859

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]