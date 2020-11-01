Global Logistics Market Growth to be Ensured via Supply of Essential Goods during COVID-19

Summary

Logistics Market, 7.2% CAGR, Future Scope, Report, Statistics and Industry Forecast by 2023 | Global Logistics Market Information Report: By Transportation Type (Airways, Waterways, Railways, Roadways), Logistic Type (First Party, Second Party, Third Party) End User (Industrial and Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Oil & Gas) – Forecast 2023

Market Overview

The logistics industry is likely to bloom owing to the transportation of goods from point of origin to point of consumption. The acquisition, storage, and management of products constitute a large part of the industry. The use of information technology for monitoring the progress of goods as well as transparency of the process is likely to revolutionize the industry. The global logistics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) considers various growth variables and challenges for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the industry are explored in the report as well.

Get Free Sample Pages @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5076

The global logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to international trade and changing scenario of the worldwide market. The surge of the ecommerce industry is expected to bode well for the market. The lockdown restrictions imposed on consumers has led to a surge in online shopping and facilitated growth for the logistics market. Favorable government policies and end-to-end supply solutions for essentials can drive the market demand exponentially. Transfers of government personnel have induced the demand for logistics vendors for safe transport of goods as well as their tracking via a smartphone application.

Competitive Outlook

DSV Global Transports and Logistics, DHL International GmbH, DTDC Express Limited, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Schenker AG, A.P. Moller – Maersk, XPO Logistics Inc., Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and Ceva Holdings LLC are key players of the global logistics market.

Segmentation

The global logistics market has been segmented by transportation type, logistic type, and end-user industry.

On the basis of the transportation type, the market is segmented into railways, airways, waterways, and roadways. The airways segment has negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic owing to restrictions on airplanes and a dip in demand. However, the supply of essentials to nations facing other calamities and grievous damage to properties can propel the segment growth.

On the basis of logistic type, the market has been segmented into first party, the second party, and third party. The second-party logistics segment accounted for the largest market share.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, industrial and manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as policy reforms promoting the ease of doing business along with the easy availability of cheap labor have contributed to the growth of the segment. Moreover, globalization coupled with population growth and rising consumption of goods can widen the ambit of the global logistics industry. The rise of e-commerce has added to the transport boom, and over the past decade, a considerable growth has been seen across the industry’s value chain as a whole.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global logistics market has been divided into four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific is accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016, followed by North America and Europe. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased adoption of outsourced logistics services in the region is driving the growth of the market. The imports and exports of goods and the use of smartphone applications for monitoring the movement of goods can drive the regional market. China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia are the major markets in Asia Pacific region. Recently, Indian logistics platform FarEye has decided to aid SMEs in their purpose of tracking goods through contactless service and intelligent routing shown through maps.

North America has huge potential for the global logistics market owing to an increase in trade activities between the Americas and Europe. Presence of huge warehouses and large number of fleets able to deliver goods through unpredictable weather conditions can drive the regional market.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continues…..

Get Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/logistics-market-5076

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]