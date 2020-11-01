Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market to Gain from Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Summary

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market. The growth sectors of the Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market 2020 and effect of coronavirus pandemic on it for the years to come. As per MRFR findings, the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market can rise at 6% CAGR across the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the e-commerce field can fuel the overall Paper and paperboard boxes market. The convenience of online shopping, faster delivery, free shipping, and easier return policies are successfully attracting customers and potentially replacing traditional methods of shopping. This can bolster the expansion of the Paper and paperboard boxes market. The high consumer demand for diversified products and the ease of availability of different goods, and digitalization are other major cause that can drive the market growth.

Key Players

MRFR identified reputed Paper & paperboard packaging marketers. They are; ITC Ltd. (India), Cascades Inc. (Canada), Amcor Ltd. (Australia),Clearwater Paper Corporation (U.S.), RockTenn Company (U.S.), Spartan Paperboard Company (U.S.), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), Metsa Group (Finland), Mondi Group (South Africa), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), and Colbert Packaging (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the Paper and paperboard packaging market is based on grade, type, and application. The type based, the Paper and paperboard packaging market segments are boxboard, corrugated boxes, and paper bags. The high range of applications of Paper bags can rise at cause the expansion of the share at a high CAGR in the review period. Valve bags, multi-wall paper over poly, sewn open mouth bags, and pinch bottom open mouth bags are some types of paper bags that are available in the market.

The grade based segments of the paper and paperboard market are solid bleached sulfate, folding boxboard, coated unbleached kraft board, and white line chipboar among others.

The application based, the paper and paperboard market segments are food & beverages, personal care, electronics, and healthcare among others. The food & beverage uses high volume of Paper and paperboard packaging applications. This can boost the expansion of the market. Meanwhile, rise in the utility of paper and paperboard packaging in personal care sector can impel the market growth. The market can also be driven by the rise in paper packaging for frozen foods.

Regional Analysis

In China, the flourishing food and beverage sector, followed by the healthcare industry are largely deploying corrugated packages, which can promote the expansion of APAC paper and paperboard packaging market in the years to come. The increase in demand for processed food sector pressing the need for Paper and paperboard packaging, backed by machinery manufacturers, electrical equipment, and suppliers can impel the expansion of the paper and paperboard packaging market in the Asia Pacific region. India, a reputed producer of Paper and paperboard packaging can bring considerable business for Asia Pacific market.

Rapid urbanization, rise in per capita income, and high utility of non-durable consumer goods can lead to the expansion of the Paper and paperboard packaging market in APAC. In Japan, the increase in the application of Paper and paperboard box packaging and the region having the highest per capita consumer can underpin the expansion of APAC market. COVID-19 Impact

Ongoing retail trends in the region can lead to rise in innovations in design of boxes and change in the preference of shopping choices, and altering demand for goods in smaller volumes to keep closer to home can lead to the Paper and paperboard packaging market in Europe.

