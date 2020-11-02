Kombucha Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | GT Kombucha, KeVita, The Humm Kombucha

Latest Research Study on Kombucha Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Kombucha Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Kombucha. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Kombucha is type of sweetened black or green tea that is a fermented and slightly alcoholic. The name kombucha tea distinguishes kombucha culture of bacteria and yeast. It is derived from raw materials such as tea leaves, Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY), sugar, and flavors. It is basically functional beverage with lots of health benefits. Kombucha helps in curing diseases related to liver, cancer, and improves digestion. Hence, many health institutes are focusing on the use of kombucha. Key players are spending heavily on R&D projects to develop healthy kombucha products. Growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, & osteoporosis are driving the growth of the kombucha market. The demand for kombucha is high particularly in the United States and Europe. Increasing consumer preferences for healthy beverages and marketing campaigns for awareness regarding health benefit will fuel the market growth. According to AMA, the Global Kombucha market is expected to see growth rate of 17.77% and may see market size of USD5.13 Billion by 2024.

Players Includes:

GT Kombucha (United States), KeVita (United States), The Humm Kombucha (United States), Live Soda (United States), Red Bull (Australia), Kombucha Wonder Drink (United States), Townshend’s Tea (United States), Celestial Seasonings (United States) and Kosmic Kombucha (United States).

Market Drivers

Healthier alternative to aerated drinks and beverages

low cost of production

Increasing consumption of probiotics

buzz of weight management foods

Market Trend

kombucha tasting competition

Usage of functional food ingredients only

Availability of different flavors such as ginger, mango, coconut, lemon, grape, spices, berries, and tangerine

Mergers and acquisition and strategic partnerships

Restraints

Issues related to alcoholic contain of product

Opportunities

Recent innovation in energy and health drinks segments

Increasing consumer preferences for healthy beverages

applicability in breakfast meals, ice cream toppings, and candies

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Herbs & Spices Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Original Flavor), Application (Healthcare Industry, Beverages Industry, Others), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Health Stores), Form Type (Liquid, Semi-Liquid)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Kombucha Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

