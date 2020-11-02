Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

China region is the largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher, Katcon, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Automotive Catalytic Converter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 17400 million US$ in 2024, from 15100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Catalytic Converter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Automotive Catalytic Converter market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Details Based On Key Players:

Faurecia

Sango

Eberspacher

Katcon

Tenneco

Boysen

Benteler

Sejong

Calsonic Kansei

Bosal

Yutaka

Magneti Marelli

Weifu Lida

Chongqing Hiter

Futaba

Liuzhou Lihe

Brillient Tiger

Tianjin Catarc

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Details Based on Product Category:

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

OEM market

Replacement market

Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Details Based On Regions

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Automotive Catalytic Converter introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Automotive Catalytic Converter market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Automotive Catalytic Converter report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Automotive Catalytic Converter industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Automotive Catalytic Converter market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Automotive Catalytic Converter details based on key producing regions and Automotive Catalytic Converter market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Automotive Catalytic Converter report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Automotive Catalytic Converter revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Automotive Catalytic Converter report mentions the variety of Automotive Catalytic Converter product applications, Automotive Catalytic Converter statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Automotive Catalytic Converter market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Automotive Catalytic Converter marketing strategies, Automotive Catalytic Converter market vendors, facts and figures of the Automotive Catalytic Converter market and vital Automotive Catalytic Converter business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

What Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Automotive Catalytic Converter industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Automotive Catalytic Converter market.

The study also focuses on current Automotive Catalytic Converter market outlook, sales margin, details of the Automotive Catalytic Converter market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Automotive Catalytic Converter industry is deeply disscussed in the Automotive Catalytic Converter report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Automotive Catalytic Converter market.

