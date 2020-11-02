Global Embedded Systems Market Detailed Analytical, In-depth Analysis, Size Research Report, Overview By 2024

Scope of the Report:

Embedded hardware covered over 93% of the market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. Product includes microcontrollers, Digital Signal Processors (DSP), microprocessors and others. Embedded software includes middleware tool and operating system (OS). Embedded systems have real-time restraints since they are used for a variety of safety vital purposes. This has led to the requirement for proficient software modified for the target purpose. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2016 to 2021.

Automotive applications covered over 24 % of the overall market in 2015 and are projected to remain the largest sector over the forecast period. In automotive industry, embedded systems are used for safety, infotainment, and engine control among others. Growing demand for vehicles outfitted with car-to-road communication facilities and efficient navigation is estimated to drive the market. Furthermore, shifting focus towards hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV) to control emission is estimated to fuel embedded system market growth. Healthcare is anticipated to be the fastest rising application, at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2016 to 2021. Handheld and Portable medical equipment and devices such as essential signs monitoring systems make wide use of embedded systems. Consumer electronics including HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), microwave ovens and mobile phones, uses embedded software and hardware is projected to nurture the market over the next five years. Industrial applications include infrastructure, energy, and process control among others. Data feedback and acquisition control systems for automation are anticipated to provide positive avenues to market growth for industrial applications.

Key hardware components include microcontrollers, DSPs and microprocessors etc. Key market players include NXP (Freescale Semiconductor), Renesas Electronics, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Altera, Infineon Technologies, Microchip, Fujitsu Limited, STMicroelectronics, Atmel and Texas Instruments, Inc. among others.

The embedded system industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 40 % of the industry share. Renesas Electronics is the global largest vendors accounted for 7.66 % of the industry share in 2015 and offers wide range of components which in turn intensifies the dependency of OEMs, while the embedded systems ?revenue of this company is decreasing year by year. In 2016, with the acquisition of a leading embedded solutions provider intersil, Renesas Electronics ?revenue will show an upward trend. Other key players include ARM Limited, Advantech, Kontron, and Analog Devices among others.

The worldwide market for Embedded Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 95400 million US$ in 2024, from 68900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Embedded Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Embedded Systems report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Embedded Systems market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Embedded Systems Market Details Based On Key Players:

Renesas Electronics

STMicroelectronics

NXP(Freescale)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Xilinx

Altera

Infineon Technologies

Microchip

Intel Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Atmel

ARM Limited

Advantech

Kontron

Analog Devices

Global Embedded Systems Market Details Based on Product Category:

Embedded Hardware

Embedded Software

Global Embedded Systems Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Military & Aerospace

Others

Global Embedded Systems Market Details Based On Regions

Embedded Systems Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Embedded Systems Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Embedded Systems Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Embedded Systems Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Embedded Systems introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Embedded Systems market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Embedded Systems report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Embedded Systems industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Embedded Systems market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Embedded Systems details based on key producing regions and Embedded Systems market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Embedded Systems report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Embedded Systems revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Embedded Systems report mentions the variety of Embedded Systems product applications, Embedded Systems statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Embedded Systems market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Embedded Systems marketing strategies, Embedded Systems market vendors, facts and figures of the Embedded Systems market and vital Embedded Systems business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

