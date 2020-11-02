Global Condom Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

The Global production of the Condoms is about 32674 Million Pcs in 2015. The production region is relative concentrated. Currently, the largest production region is Asia. The durex brand occupies the largest markets share.

The main consumption regions are relative dispersion. The Condom?s consumption has great relationship with the local economical developed level and population. Currently, the largest consumption region is China, China occupies about 1/3 market share.

The price has been rising continuously; the average price is about 118 USD Per K Pcs in 2015. The gross margin has the different trend with the price.

The import volume is very large; the consumption volume of USA mainly depends on import. Currently, the Condoms have a certain degree of anti-dumping phenomenon. Most of the factories are moving to Asia.

In the future, the Condoms will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and brand effect. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

The worldwide market for Condom is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% over the next five years, will reach 7050 million US$ in 2024, from 4470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Condom in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Condom report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Condom market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Condom Market Details Based On Key Players:

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

Sagami

Gulin Latex

NOX

Global Condom Market Details Based on Product Category:

Latex

Non-Latex

Global Condom Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Under 25

25-34

35-49

Above 50

Global Condom Market Details Based On Regions

Condom Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Condom Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Condom Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Condom Market, Middle and Africa.

Global Condom Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2020-2024.

