Global Electric Heating Cable Market Is Expected To Gain Massive Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2024

Scope of the Report:

Electric heating cable is mainly classified into four types: self-regulating, constant wattage, mineral insulated and skin-effect heating cable. And self-regulating heating cable is the most widely used type which takes up about 58% of the global total in 2015.

The global electric heating cable average price is in the decline trend, from 10.6 $/MT in 2011 to 9.5 $/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future.

China is the largest consumption country of Electric heating cable in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 35% the global market in 2015, followed by Europe (27%), and North America is followed with the share about 16%.

China, USA, Germany, Russia are now the key producers of electric heating cables. There are many producers with low price, poor quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of electric heating cable are from Korea, France, U.K., Canada, etc.

Raychem, SST, Anhui Huanrui, Thermon, Bartec, Wuhu Jiahong, Emerson, Anbang, Eltherm, Heat Trace Products, Anhui Huayang and Chromalox are the key producers in the global Electric heating cable market. Top ten took up about 50% of the global production in 2015. Raychem, SST, Thermon, which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Anhui Huanrui, Wuhu Jiahong, Anbang, Anhui Huayang are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%. Raychem, which is the global leading brand of electric heating cable and once was part of Tyco Thermal Controls, is a new brand of Pentair since 2012.

The worldwide market for Electric Heating Cable is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2690 million US$ in 2024, from 2330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Electric Heating Cable in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Electric Heating Cable report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Electric Heating Cable market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Electric Heating Cable Market Details Based On Key Players:

Global Electric Heating Cable Market Details Based on Product Category:

Global Electric Heating Cable Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Global Electric Heating Cable Market Details Based On Regions

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Electric Heating Cable introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Electric Heating Cable market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Electric Heating Cable report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Electric Heating Cable industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Electric Heating Cable market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Electric Heating Cable details based on key producing regions and Electric Heating Cable market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Electric Heating Cable report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Electric Heating Cable revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Electric Heating Cable report mentions the variety of Electric Heating Cable product applications, Electric Heating Cable statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Electric Heating Cable market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Electric Heating Cable marketing strategies, Electric Heating Cable market vendors, facts and figures of the Electric Heating Cable market and vital Electric Heating Cable business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

