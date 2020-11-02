Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Detailed Analytical, In-depth Analysis, Size Research Report, Overview By 2024

Scope of the Report:

Niobium oxide capacitor, a type of special capacitor, has some advantages compared with the common capacitor. The niobium oxide capacitors are mainly used for automotive, consumer electronic industry and so on. The consumer electronic is the largest usage of the global market with the share of about 50%, followed by the automotive usage with 22%.

The global average price of niobium oxide capacitors is in the increasing trend in 2011-2016, from about 0.154 $/Unit in 2011 to 0.143 $/Unit in 2016. The price will be in declining trend while the price of the raw material will be reduced. The sales volume of niobium oxide capacitors will reach about 41 Million Units in 2016 from 32 Million Units in 2011 all around the world, with the CAGR of 5%.

Japan is the biggest market for niobium oxide capacitors, and produced about 27.6 million units (about 2/3 of the global total) of niobium oxide capacitors in 2015. USA is another key producer of the product, and the global top two areas took up about 30% of the market.

And Japan is the largest sales market of niobium oxide capacitors in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Japanese sales volume took up about 67% the global market in 2015. And Japan is the largest exporter of niobium oxide capacitors in the world at present. USA is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 27% in 2015.

Currently, AVX (part of Kyocera) is the most well-known players in the global niobium oxide capacitors market, and AVX took up more than 90% of the global market in 2015. Vishay is the other players of the market that commercialized, but the scale is much smaller than AVX.

Although sales of niobium oxide capacitors brought some opportunity, the study group recommends that the new entrants do not enter into the niobium oxide capacitors field if you just have money but no technical advantage, brand advantage or downstream support.

The worldwide market for Niobium Oxide Capacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 8 million US$ in 2024, from 6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Niobium Oxide Capacitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Niobium Oxide Capacitors market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

