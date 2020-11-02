Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future, Executive Summary, Introduction, Sizing, Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Scope of the Report:

USA is the dominate producer of honeycomb sandwich, the production is 11089 k sqm in 2015, according for about 32.88% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 28.05%. China also has the highest production growth rate of 6.13% from 2011 to 2015. And China is expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the honeycomb sandwich industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the USA, Europe, accounted for most of the international market share. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies? manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese honeycomb sandwich production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in honeycomb sandwich industry are Hexcel, Liming Honeycomb, Gill Corporation, EconCore. Hexcel is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 12.06% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 29.60% share of the market in 2015.

DuPont is the dominate producer of Nomex. Almost all of aramid honeycomb manufacturers purchased Nomex paper from DuPont as the raw material. Basically, DuPont monopolize the upstream market. And the price of Nomex paper keep increasing tendency in recent years. Therefore, the price of aramid honeycomb panel is higher year by year. While with lower price of aluminum, the price of aluminum honeycomb panel has been falling in recent years.

The worldwide market for Honeycomb Sandwich is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million US$ in 2024, from 1830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Honeycomb Sandwich in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Honeycomb Sandwich report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Honeycomb Sandwich market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market Details Based On Key Players:

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market Details Based on Product Category:

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market Details Based On Regions

Global Honeycomb Sandwich Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2020-2024.

