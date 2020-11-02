Global Ammonia Market Detailed Analytical, In-depth Analysis, Size Research Report, Overview By 2024

Scope of the Report:

According to the statistics, ammonia industry concentration is relatively low. The top ten manufacturers were counted for about 18.19% production market share in 2015. In this report, we list the top twenty-eight enterprises including Yara? CF Industries? Agrium? Group DF? Qafco? PotashCorp? TogliattiAzot? Eurochem and Acron etc.

Geographically, the production regions of world ammonia include North America, Europe, Middle East, India and China etc. China was definitely the major production region, which dominated the market with 34.84% production market share in 2015. However, the production concentration is very fragment in China with hundreds of small enterprises located throughout China. Europe, North America was the other two players with 10.09% and 9.31% production market share respectively in 2015.

As for the raw materials of ammonia, there is an obvious difference between China and other regions. In China, majority of enterprise use the coal, which is estimated account for 85%. While in Europe and North America etc. regions, the natural gas is the major raw materials due to the abundant natural gas resources in local.

The worldwide market for Ammonia is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 76100 million US$ in 2024, from 71200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Ammonia in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Ammonia report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Ammonia market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Ammonia Market Details Based On Key Players:

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Ammonia introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Ammonia market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Ammonia report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Ammonia industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Ammonia market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Ammonia details based on key producing regions and Ammonia market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Ammonia report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Ammonia revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Ammonia report mentions the variety of Ammonia product applications, Ammonia statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Ammonia market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Ammonia marketing strategies, Ammonia market vendors, facts and figures of the Ammonia market and vital Ammonia business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

