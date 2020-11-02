Global Wood-Pellets Market Is Expected To Gain Massive Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2024

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of wood pellets went up in 2012-2014 but declined in 2014-2016, from about 172 $/MT in 2012 to 188 $/MT in 2014 and . And the price rose up in 2017.

North America (USA and Canada) is the biggest producer for wood pellets, and produced about 11.6 billion MT (more than 48% of the global total) of wood pellets in 2016. Europe is the other key producer of the wood pellets market with the share of about 33%. USA, Canada, Germany, Russia, Latvia, and China, etc. are other key country producers of the product, the five took up more than 70% of the market.

Europe and North America are the two largest consumption markets of wood pellets in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the Europe took up about 58% the global market in 2016 while North America took up about 20%. And North America is the largest exporter of Wood pellets in the world at present. China is the third largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 8% in 2016. Other key markets are Korea, Japan, etc. which have the large potential demand.

The worldwide market for Wood-Pellets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 6150 million US$ in 2024, from 4120 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Wood-Pellets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Wood-Pellets report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Wood-Pellets market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Wood-Pellets Market Details Based On Key Players:

Global Wood-Pellets Market Details Based on Product Category:

Black Pellet

White Pellet

Global Wood-Pellets Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Thermal Energy (Heat)

Power Generation

Global Wood-Pellets Market Details Based On Regions

Wood-Pellets Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Wood-Pellets Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Wood-Pellets Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Wood-Pellets Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Wood-Pellets introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Wood-Pellets market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Wood-Pellets report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Wood-Pellets industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Wood-Pellets market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Wood-Pellets details based on key producing regions and Wood-Pellets market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Wood-Pellets report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Wood-Pellets revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Wood-Pellets report mentions the variety of Wood-Pellets product applications, Wood-Pellets statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Wood-Pellets market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Wood-Pellets marketing strategies, Wood-Pellets market vendors, facts and figures of the Wood-Pellets market and vital Wood-Pellets business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

What Wood-Pellets Market Report Contributes?

In short the report is a relevant guide for understanding the Wood-Pellets industry breakthroughs in terms of all vital aspects like In-depth insight of the major players and contributors impacting the Wood-Pellets market.

The study also focuses on current Wood-Pellets market outlook, sales margin, details of the Wood-Pellets market dynamics.

Growth expected during the forecast periods along with the present and historical data of Wood-Pellets industry is deeply disscussed in the Wood-Pellets report.

The overall report helps the new aspirants to inspect the forthcoming opportunities in the Wood-Pellets market.

