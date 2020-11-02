Global Lactase Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

With 70% of the world?s population unable to tolerate lactose, it’s hardly surprising that the trend towards healthier food has brought a growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.

The technical barriers of lactase are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, and Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe. Europe is the largest producer, more than 60% of total production in 2016. However, China enterprises have rather small production because of technology and equipment, especially in neutral lactase market. Every year, China import amount of neutral lactase to meet the needs of local dairy products companies.

In the past few years, the price of lactase has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of lactase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in lactase industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Lactase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Lactase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Lactase report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Lactase market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Lactase Market Details Based On Key Players:

DSM

Novozymes

DuPont

Chr. Hansen Holding

Amano Enzyme

Enzyme Development

SternEnzym

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Enzyme Solutions

Advanced Enzymes

Zhongnuo BioTech

Enze Bio

Meihua BioTech

Kono Chem

Global Lactase Market Details Based on Product Category:

Neutral Lactase

Acid Lactase

Global Lactase Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Global Lactase Market Details Based On Regions

Lactase Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Lactase Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Lactase Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Lactase Market, Middle and Africa.

Global Lactase Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2020-2024.

Global Lactase Market, Global Lactase Market size 2019

