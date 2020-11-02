Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth during 2020-2024

Scope of the Report:

Japan, China and Europe are main isobornyl acrylate consuming regions. The major consumer companies are Chase Electronic Coatings, Ashland, AkzoNobel, IGM, MITSUBISHI RAYON, Tianjin Toyo Ink, etc.

Among the applications, resin synthesis is the key driving factor for market growth, and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment.

The worldwide market for Isobornyl Acrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 21 million US$ in 2024, from 18 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Isobornyl Acrylate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Isobornyl Acrylate report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Isobornyl Acrylate market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Details Based On Key Players:

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sartomer

Evonik

Green Pine

Osaka Organic Chem

Solvay

MITSUBISHI RAYON

DSM AGI

Tianchi Chemical

ShangHai HeChuang

IGM Resin

WUXI ACRYL

EcoGreen

Jinan Yudong Tech

Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Details Based on Product Category:

Isobornyl Acrylate

Isobornyl Methacrylate

Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Reactive Diluent

Resin Synthesis

Others

Global Isobornyl Acrylate Market Details Based On Regions

Isobornyl Acrylate Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Isobornyl Acrylate Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Isobornyl Acrylate Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Isobornyl Acrylate Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Isobornyl Acrylate introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Isobornyl Acrylate market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Isobornyl Acrylate report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Isobornyl Acrylate industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Isobornyl Acrylate market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Isobornyl Acrylate details based on key producing regions and Isobornyl Acrylate market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Isobornyl Acrylate report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Isobornyl Acrylate revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Isobornyl Acrylate report mentions the variety of Isobornyl Acrylate product applications, Isobornyl Acrylate statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Isobornyl Acrylate market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Isobornyl Acrylate marketing strategies, Isobornyl Acrylate market vendors, facts and figures of the Isobornyl Acrylate market and vital Isobornyl Acrylate business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

